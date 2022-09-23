Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout.
Here is how it went down:
BIG PLAYS
The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
“We have a lot of players on the team with big-play ability,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “We have some good receivers. We have guys that make plays down the field. The ability to be a balanced football team always helps on offense.”
PASS IT AGAIN
The emergence of Caden DiBetta's passing ability has added a dynamic to the Acadiana offense that hasn’t been seen in quite some time. DiBetta was 4 of 7 for 215 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions on Thursday.
McCullough said he likes what a steady passing game can do for the run-heavy offense.
“Being able to throw softens the defense,” McCullough said. “That’s all we’re trying to is loosen it up for the run. Our guys made plays tonight, and Caden hit a few big ones.”
TURNOVERS
Both teams turned the ball over Thursday night, but the Lions had the costliest one. In the second quarter with the Rams already up 19-0, Acadiana’s Amir Hill sat in coverage and read Lafayette quarterback Grayson Saunier’s eyes the entire way.
Hill jumped the route and picked off Saunier’s pass then ran 55 yards for a touchdown to put the Rams up 26-0. The Rams lost two fumbles, but the Lions never capitalized.
‘BEST GAME OF THE YEAR’
The 55-6 score alone might lend proof to McCullough’s claim that Thursday was Acadiana’s 'best game of the year so far', but it’s hard to find any arguments to suggest otherwise. The Rams defense shut down the Lions, sacking Saunier three times and recording seven tackles for loss.
The offense ran the veer to perfection and even hit big plays in the passing game. McCullough said both units had their best performance of the season.
“The defense has really been playing well all year, but tonight they took it another level," McCullough said. "We have some things to clean up, but we played very well tonight.”
ONE-SIDED RIVALRY
With the Lions coming in 3-0 and seemingly with the best chance to knock off Acadiana since 2006, the Rams quickly put those notions to rest. McCullough said he has a lot of respect for Lafayette coach Cedric Figaro and what he’s building there. But McCullough said he knew if Acadiana executed, they could score a lot of points.
“The goal was to go out and play our best game and get after it,” McCullough said. “We knew we were capable of scoring a lot of points, but we had to play well. We did that tonight.”