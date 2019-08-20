Catholic-New Iberia is the overwhelming favorite to win District 7-2A, which remains the same with the lone addition of Houma Christian.
With quarterback Trey Amos and running back Tray Henry, the Panthers have a tremendous one-two punch that could take them to the state finals for a third straight season.
Catholic coach Brent Indest welcomes back both his leading tackler, linebacker Chris Landry, and his interception leader, strong safety Nick Borne, from last year.
The Panthers have been perfect in district play since a loss to Notre Dame in 2016.
All-district quarterback Cole Simon and junior offensive tackle Clay Ancelet (6-4, 260) return for Ascension Episcopal, the popular pick to finish second.
The only district loss for the Blue Gators last year was against Catholic, as coach Matt Desormeaux's club posted a 9-3 mark and reached the Division III quarterfinals.
Franklin ended last year with a flourish.
In their first year under coach Tremayne Johnson, the Hornets entered the playoffs as a No. 23 seed and promptly upset No. 10 Red River and No. 7 Kinder before falling to eventual-champion Amite.
The Hornets are short on numbers but there is talent on the roster, including speedy senior running back Malik King and 6-foot-5 junior edge rusher Gharin Stansbury.
With eight returning starters on each side of the ball, Loreauville should improve significantly after injuries decimated the team in a 1-9 season.
The top player for the Tigers, 6-foot-3 senior Zy Alexander, will play quarterback, receiver and safety. Alexander was sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season after breaking his collarbone versus Lafayette Christian in Week 2.
West Saint Mary played well in spurts last year and reached the first round of the playoffs. The Wolfpack could be potent on offense with quarterback Taylun Druilhet (1,609 yards passing, 18 TDs) and wide receiver Kobe Phillips.
Jeanerette will showcase a new look on offense under first-year coach Clifford Paul. The Tigers will run the veer with quarterback Noah Rollins, a part-time starter in 2018.
Delcambre also has a new coach in Artie Liuzza, who will continue to use the Wing-T offense. The Panthers have two of their top three rushers returning in wingback Parker Nunez and fullback Tirney Dejean.
Houma Christian is in its first year in 2A. The Warriors began last season 4-0 before finishing 5-5 with a loss to LCA in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.
POLLS
Coaches poll
Catholic-NI (7) 57
Ascension (1) 50
Franklin 45
Loreauville 37
West St. Mary 36
Jeanerette 23
Delcambre 22
Houma Christian 18
Acadiana Advocate poll
Catholic-NI (5) 40
Ascension 35
Franklin 29
Loreauville 20
West St. Mary 20
Jeanerette 14
Delcambre 12
Houma Christian 6
TOP GAMES
Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Oct. 4
Franklin at West St. Mary, Oct. 11
Jeanerette at Loreauville, Nov. 8
BEST RIVALRY
FRANKLIN vs. WEST ST. MARY: These two St. Mary Parish schools — separated by a six-mile stretch of LA Highway 182 — aren't fond of each other.
Before West St. Mary opened, all students in the northern part of the parish attended Franklin, which lost its first three games last year before beating the Wolfpack 24-14 in the district opener.
That win by Franklin avenged a 14-6 loss to the Wolfpack in the preseason jamboree.
The annual meeting between the two schools is known as "Fire on the Bayou."
TOP PLAYERS
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
QB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Amos, who recently committed to UL as a cornerback, can take over a game. In last year's semifinal win at Country Day, he rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns. Amos averaged over 10 yards per carry in 2018 and is ranked as the No. 50 senior prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports. He is also the defending 2A state champ in the long jump.
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
RB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
According to his coach, Henry is a player who could have a breakout year. The hard-charging runner has gotten bigger, stronger and faster since last season, which is scary considering how effective he was carrying the football as a junior. Henry and Amos combined to help the Panthers amass 520 yards rushing in a Week 1 win at 4A Westgate in 2018.
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
QB, 5-11, 185, Jr.
Simon has loads of experience. Thrust into the starting lineup as a freshman in 2017 after an early-season injury to the original starting quarterback, the junior is now a savvy veteran. The Blue Gators averaged over 38 points per game last year with Simon completing 129-of-233 attempts for 2,033 yards and 14 touchdowns.
BY THE NUMBERS
3: The total number of games Catholic-New Iberia has lost over the past two seasons combined. Coach Brent Indest says his team might begin this year 0-3 with Vermilion Catholic, Breaux Bridge and Barbe on the non-district schedule.
30: Ascension Episcopal has captured 30 wins in three years under coach Matt Desormeaux against only 7 defeats, and with four starters returning on the offensive line, the Blue Gators could hit the 10-victory mark again.
180: Delcambre wingback Parker Nunez gained 180 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns in a Week 1 win over South Cameron last year that snapped an 18-game losing streak for the Panthers.
1996: The last year Franklin won a playoff game before the Hornets' improbable run to quarterfinals in 2018.