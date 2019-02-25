It was always going to be difficult for the Northside boys basketball team to immediately replicate last year's success. The challenges were evident, even before the school year began.
And by the end of the 2018-19 regular season, as the Vikings lost 12 of their final 15 games, it didn’t seem as if Northside would be in position to earn its second straight Class 4A quarterfinal appearance.
But here the No. 18 Vikings (16-17) are, set to host second-seeded Leesville after upsetting No. 15 Opelousas on the road in the first round.
How did Northside get to this point? Like much of their season, the 58-48 win against the Tigers required adjustments on the fly.
“After having a rough district — we go 3-7 in district — to come and get a big road win in the first round of the playoffs is very satisfying,” Northside first-year coach Jason Herbstler said. “I felt good for the kids. They were excited. They also know that that’s just Round 1. We got another tough one ahead on Tuesday.”
Aside from fourth-year coach Ross Rix stepping down at the end of last season to pursue another coaching opportunity, the Vikings had to replace the production of their two best players from last year — Seneca Knights and Isaiah Rollins. Knight, now a freshman at San Jose State, left especially large shoes. He averaged 25 points per game as a senior, carrying the Vikings in a down-to-the-wire quarterfinal loss Woodlawn-Shreveport, the eventual state runner-up.
Not to mention, Northside plays in one of the toughest leagues in the state. District 4-4A contains two defending champions (St. Thomas More and Carencro), as well as a semifinalist (Westgate).
But the rebuilding job of sorts for Herbstler, who served as an assistant under Rix for two seasons, has been even more difficult than expected. He’s lost players to injury and academic eligibility, forcing junior varsity players to see significant action during district play. One of those newer contributors, freshman Everette Prejean, is now in the starting lineup.
“They were dressing varsity but mostly playing JV,” Herbstler said. “Early on, they weren't getting any minutes — maybe one or two here and there. Then right around district, we had been throwing them into the starting rotation and as sixth or seventh man.
“We’ve definitely, in January, had some nights where we were very cold offensively, and a lot of that has to do with personnel — just guys playing spots they hadn’t been used to playing or playing more minutes than they were used to playing. It kind of threw us off for a little while.”
Because of that, the Vikings finished the regular season below .500, which included a seven-game losing streak from the end of December to about the middle of January.
But strength of schedule pushed Northside to No. 18 in final Class 4A power ranking, the highest seed among teams with a losing record, setting up a winnable first-round game against No. 15 Opelousas. The start didn’t look promising — the Vikings trailed 9-0 about two minutes into the game — but Northside turned up its defensive intensity and nailed free throws down the stretch to pull out the win.
Northside was forced to adjust early when point guard Larenze Harrison picked up two fouls.
“We really had to kind of throw together another lineup, and defensively they did a great job,” Herbstler said. “Personnel-wise, they were locked in. They knew what to do on each guy, and they executed. They made it really tough for Opelousas to get good shots, and that really helped us a lot.”
Considering Northside struggled at the free-throw line all season, the Vikings’ free-throw shooting in the second half was perhaps what impressed Herbstler most about the first-round win.
“On the year, we’ve shot right around 60 percent, which is not very good,” Herbstler said. “But Friday night, we shot 77 percent from the free-throw line, and I think we only missed one in the fourth quarter. Any time you can do that, you’ve got a chance.”
Now the Vikings get a home game against Leesville, a No. 2 seed that Northside doesn’t often play.
“Leesville, where they’re at, you don’t see them a lot. We don’t get up there, and they don’t get down here too much. They’re real athletic. They’ve got a lot of seniors. They’re a veteran group. They only have three, maybe four, losses on the season, so it’s not going to be an easy matchup for us. But we like that we get to play at home one more time, so the kids are excited to play at home in the playoffs in the second round. We’re going to have play another good game. We can’t have a slow start against them. They score a lot of points. They’re going to come at you.”