For the fourth consecutive year, the Church Point Bears have advanced into the second round of the Class 3A bracket in the LHSAA football playoffs.
No. 4-seeded Church Point used a power rushing attack and a stingy defense to defeat the 29th-seeded Mansfield Wolverines 18-6 in first-round action on a rainy Friday night in Church Point.
"We beat a quality football team tonight," Church Point head coach John Craig Arceneaux said. "If they don't slip up and lose to Loyola Prep last week, they're hosting tonight, as we had them projected as a 15-seed before last week.
"I think the weather conditions hampered both teams," said Arceneaux. "We were a little concerned about whether we could get after them, defensively, because they are so big on the offensive line, but our defense came up big."
Church Point got on the scoreboard first on its first possession of the game when Dylan Stelly connected with Holden Daigle on a 15-yard touchdown pass, capping off a 10-play, 58-yard drive, which gave them a quick 6-0 lead.
The Bears extended their lead to 12-0 at the 5:06 mark of the second quarter when Gavin Richard scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. wrapping up an 8-play, 54-yard drive, which widened the margin to 12-0.
Mansfield got right back in the game on the last play of the first half, however, when Keldrick Thomas hit Adrian Green with a 30-yard touchdown strike, which cut the deficit to 12-6 at halftime.
"We thought that it was important to play ahead and that they weren't going to throw the ball as much as they wanted to because of the weather conditions," Arceneaux said. "But we talked at halftime about how we did give them some momentum right there before the half, because I think if we keep them out of the end zone right there that they don't come out and play as hard in the second half as they did."
The Bears, who won the coin toss before the start of the game and deferred, got the ball to begin the second half and took advantage when Richard scored his second touchdown of the night, this one a 31-yard touchdown run, ending a 12-play, 57-yard drive, to make it 18-6.
"We had six total possessions in the game," Arceneaux said. "We had two in the first half and four in the second half.
"One thing we preach to our kids is that the first possession of the second half is always critical, which is why we like to defer because we want the ball if we need a big score, and that score made it a two-possession game."
That turned out to be the final points of the game, as Church Point went on to the 18-6.
The Bears, paced by Richard, Jalon Reese, and Tylon Citizen piled up over 150 yards on the ground.
Church Point, who didn't win its first playoff game in school history until 1990, gets a chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time ever when they travel to meet 20th-seeded Brusly next Friday night.
"The 'same old Church Point' was a Church Point that could never make the playoffs," Arceneaux said. "We've moved the program forward but now the 'same old Church Point' is the Church Point who can't make the quarterfinals.
"We need to find a way to make plays that we haven't been able to make in the second round in previous years," Arceneaux said. "This is a special group, and we've had a special year, so I'm hoping it continues."