No one wants to look ahead to what might be.
But with every bump, set and spike by St. Thomas More, the Lady Cougars appear to be on a mission to return to the Division II state finals.
The Lady Cougars moved one step closer to making a return trip to the state finals on Thursday, sweeping the St. Scholastic Doves in three games 25-21, 25-15 and 25-14.
“Our veteran players who have been here before did a great job of holding us together,” Lady Cougars head coach Jessica Burke said. “It took our newbies a second to settle in, but they did and that’s a credit to our very good veteran leadership.”
As they’ve done throughout this postseason, St. Thomas More wasted little time taking control of the match.
“I thought we did a great job of controlling first contact on our sides,” Burke said. “We did a great job of running our middle hitters as much as possible. This team really has great chemistry.”
St. Thomas More’s top performers were AC Froehlich (14 kills, 13 digs, 1 block), Addison Phares (9 kills, 3 aces), Emma Broussard (19 assists), Rhyan Michioto (20 assists) and Mayah Richard (18 digs).
“This was an overall great team effort for us,” Burke said.