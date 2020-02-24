Thirty-six boys basketball teams from the Acadiana area found out their playoff draws when the LHSAA released the 12 postseason brackets on Monday.
The area boasts two No. 1 seeds (North Central in Class 1A and St. Thomas More in Division II), two No. 2 seeds (Breaux Bridge in Class 4A and Lafayette Christian in Division III), two No. 3 seeds (New Iberia in Class 5A and Opelousas Catholic in Division III) and one No. 4 seed (Episcopal of Acadiana in Division V). North Central, LCA and ESA each have first-round byes.
Class 4A features the most local teams with nine, including an all-area matchup in the first round between No. 25 Beau Chene and No. 8 Rayne. There are two other first-round games involving two local teams: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Catholic-NI in Division III and No. 14 St. Edmund at No. 3 Opelousas Catholic in Division IV.
In total, including the three teams with byes, 17 area clubs will play their first postseason game at home.
Area has three top 8s in 5A
In some ways, it was fitting that the District 3-5A race ended in a three-way tie between New Iberia, Lafayette and Comeaux, and the team that received the precious power point for winning the league came down to a coin flip.
They all finished 6-1 in the district. New Iberia beat Lafayette in overtime, Comeaux downed New Iberia in double overtime and Lafayette held off Comeaux by five in regulation.
So NISH coach Todd Russ, Lafayette coach Clifton Brown and Comeaux coach Jeremy Whittington met Friday night to determine who would receive the power point. Russ won the coin toss, but he later realized the point the Yellow Jackets would have been given wouldn’t move his team up in the Class 5A power ranking. NISH would stay at No. 3 regardless.
So Russ ceded the point, and Brown and Whittington decided to flip again on Saturday. Brown won, and the Lions moved up to No. 5. The Spartans fell to No. 8.
“Being the non-gambler that I am,” Whittington joked, “I lost that coin toss too.”
Comeaux’s playoff draw isn’t a kind one, and it starts in the first round against No. 25 Airline. The Vikings are one of five teams from District 1-5A who qualified for the playoffs, including No. 1 Natchitoches Central, so Whittington believes they’re better than their 13-14 record indicates. Then two-time finalist Walker would likely await Comeaux in the second round.
“It’s going to be a tough game for sure,” Whittington said of Airline. “They’ve got a big 6-7 kid. They’ve got some shooters. They’ve got some athletes. So just getting past the first game is a concern. Then if that happens, we’ll probably end up with Walker at home. Walker’s been to the state title game two years in a row. … Then if you win that, you got to go to Natchitoches Central.
“So would I have liked to have won the coin toss? Most definitely.”
Russ isn’t necessarily breathing easier after receiving the No. 3 seed, either. No. 30 L.W. Higgins heads to New Iberia in the first round.
“Higgins is very good and not the typical 30 seed, coming out of a very competitive district,” Russ said. “But at this time of year, everything is a one-game season. It’s who playing the best on that night. You can throw seeding out of the window.
“One of our goals was to be a top-four seed. We can’t control who we’re going to be matched up with because we have no control over anybody else’s schedule and power ranking but our own. So I feel we accomplished that, but we do have a lot of work to do.”
BBHS happy at No. 2
Unlike District 3-5A, determining who received the power point from winning District 6-4A didn’t require a coin flip despite there also being a tie.
Breaux Bridge and Opelousas split their two leagues games, and each finished 6-1 in district play. There was discussion about having a tiebreaker game this past Saturday, but neither coach wanted to play the extra game if it wasn’t necessary. Opelousas coach Lorenso Williams was content to stay at No. 12.
That meant Breaux Bridge received the power point, vaulting it from No. 3 to No. 2. Breaux Bridge, the defending champions in Class 4A, will play No. 31 Northwood-Shreveport in the first round.
“I don’t think the seed is as important as the draw is a lot of the times,” said Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau said. “We split with Opelousas, and you get the point for winning district. To both of us, the point wasn’t as important as where we were going to fall with the point. Because sometimes 3 is better. We were 3 last year, and we liked the draw.
“This year we’re the 2 seed, and it looks like a good draw. We just don’t know a lot about the schools we’re going to be playing. There’s not a lot of familiarity with the people in our section of the bracket.”
STM relishes top seed
After capturing 22 consecutive wins, Division II No. 1 St. Thomas More was upset on its home floor by LCA on Saturday.
"I said that if the streak ends, it might be the best thing because then we don't have to worry about it," STM coach Danny Broussard said. "We can just go play basketball."
Powered by junior guards Jaden Shelvin and Carter Domingue, the Cougars are looking to repeat as state champions.
"We're excited. We're in a good position," Broussard said. "We have a nice, solid team. I think we earned the No. 1 seed by playing some tough competition."
Some of STM's marquee wins have come against Division III No. 1 Dunham, Class 3A No. 2 Wossman, 4A No. 2 Breaux Bridge and 1A No. 1 North Central.
"To get the No. 1 seed is nice because it means home-court advantage," Broussard said. "That's big for us. This was the first game we lost all year at home, and we don't plan on losing another one."
Lafayette Christian on a roll
Lafayette Christian, which is seeking its fourth straight state title, enters the postseason as hot as any local team.
The Knights, seeded No. 2 in Division III, ended St. Thomas More's 22-game winning streak by defeating the Cougars 72-66 on the road Saturday.
"I'm glad we were able to pick up that game," LCA coach Errol Rogers said. "Win or lose, we just needed to play. The way things were looking, we wouldn't have played for a couple of weeks."
LCA went 8-0 in District 6-2A and its setbacks came at the hands of powerhouses such as 5A No. 3 New Iberia (26-4), 4A No. 1 Peabody (30-3), 3A No. 3 Madison Prep (24-6) and Division III No. 1 Dunham.
"There are some very good contenders in our division with Dunham at No. 1," Rogers said. "Episcopal is very good. You still have Newman with Randy Livingston coaching them, and you have Holy Savior Menard.
"You can't take anybody lightly. St. Charles Catholic, Catholic-New Iberia and Ascension Episcopal aren't bad at all. We just have to be ready. When you start the bracket, anybody can beat anybody on any given day."
Canes in position to repeat
Last year's Class 1A state champion, North Central, is seeded No. 1.
The Hurricanes swept through league play with a perfect record and have won 11 of their past 12.
In a crucial District 5-1A matchup in late January, the Hurricanes trounced Division IV No. 3 Opelousas Catholic by 45 points.
"We're coming in strong," North Central coach Rayvon Gray said. "We had a good little break after beating Elton in our last game. We really needed that one.
"We've put together four or five good practices. It's very hard to scout us when we play together and play as a team because on a given night, we might get 25 points from Derrick Tezeno, 30 from Nikembe Johnson, 25 from Lionel Harrison or 25 from Reginald Stoner."
The versatile 6-foot-4 Tezeno was recently ranked as the No. 2 junior prospect by Louisiana Prep Hoops.