Hitting is always easier said done, but sometimes a reminder of the very basics of swinging a bat can be useful to a player.
“Don’t try it to kill it!” a fan shouted at Carencro's Zack Boyer, who was batting third, before a 1-1 pitch from Cecilia’s Alex Soileau in the third inning of the Bears’ 11-10 win Saturday. “Just hit it!”
Boyer, Carencro’s lone senior starter, might not have heard the fan, but his approach on the next pitch was in line with the recommendation. He slapped a single up the middle to score Blaze Louviere, who tripled in his previous at-bat, and tie the game at 1.
Having pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam in the top half of the third, Boyer’s RBI helped his own cause and started a four-run rally in the inning. It was also a sign of things to come, as the Bears pounded out 14 hits to outlast Cecilia and improve to 15-7.
As it would turn out, Carencro needed all the runs it could get. The Bulldogs (10-10) produced 13 hits, five of which came during a five-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning. But with the bases loaded and Cecilia down by just one run, Louviere, who relieved Boyer five batters earlier, preserved the victory with a strikeout.
“That’s what I told our guys in the dugout,” Carencro coach Thomas Tillery said. “I said, ‘You can’t get comfortable in high school baseball.’ The aluminum bats in high school ball and young players on the field, you can’t comfortable because anything can happen.”
Cecilia scored four runs on six hits, three of them for extra bases, in the fifth to tie the game at 5. By the end of the inning, Boyer had thrown 95 pitches.
But the Bears responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead, highlighted by Jase Braquet’s go-ahead RBI triple. With Boyer retiring the side in order in the top half of the inning, Carencro scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to keep Cecilia at arm’s reach. The insurance runs ended up being necessary.
“I told them it was so important that we tack on, tack on, because that’s a good team,” Tillery said. “Cecilia’s a good team, and they’re going to have some fight in them. That was huge that we hung a three-spot up to keep the lead. Because if we don’t they’re now ahead of us (in the seventh inning), and we’re trying to fight to walk them off.”
Louviere, Braquet and Jaron Royer each recorded three hits to lead the Bears’ offense. Royer’s two-run double in the third inning was part of his three-RBI day. Braquet and Tavion Faulk each drove in two runs.
“Our hitting coach, Zach Lafleur, has done phenomenal teaching them about zones," Tillery said. "That’s what we’ve done — just learned to hit the ball when it’s in our zone; don’t miss it. If we do that, good things happen.”
What mgith get overlooked in the offensive outburst was Boyer’s escape job in the top of the third, an early momentum-shifting sequence.
Having already given up a run on a single by Wallace Davis and runners standing on second and third, Boyer fanned the Bulldogs’ Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters. Two of the strikeouts were looking, including a knee-buckling breaking ball to end the inning.
“That guy, Boyer, he’s a competitor,” Tillery said. “We were going to pull him at 96 pitches, but he said, ‘I want it. I’m going (back out).’ I said, ‘All right, man, you got it.’ Once he got to the 110-112 mark, we said, ‘All right, we’re going to go get him and get our reliever (Louviere) in there. Little guy was nervous, but he did what he had to do.”