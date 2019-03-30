YOUNGSVILLE — Breaux Bridge coach Kyle Cormier said pitcher Caleb Seroski’s 10-strikeout performance against Ascension Episcopal on Friday is what he’s come to expect.
Seroski was stellar in the Tigers' 5-2 win Friday. He allowed only three hits against AES, winners of 17 straight going into the game against Breaux Bridge. He threw all three pitches for strikes.
“He throws a bunch of strikes, and he locates the ball very well,” Cormier said. “He makes you look like a genius because you ask him to put it in a spot, and he puts it there.”
AES coach Lonny Landry said Seroski is probably the best pitcher they will face all year. But Landry said his team was only a few routine plays away from extending their win streak.
“(Seroski) had command of all three pitches,” Landry said. “He battled and competed. You hate to lose, but he is probably one of the better arms in the state. We make some routine plays, we might be still be playing. We didn't make it, and that’s baseball.
“I’m not taking anything away from Breaux Bridge. They’re a real good team, and Kyle does a great job. We got beat by a real good team.”
Seroski was humble in victory. He acknowledged his pitches were on point, but he was quick to give credit to his teammates.
“My stuff was pretty good,” he said. "I had my defense behind me making plays. I just helped out on the mound as best as I could. The defense is my No. 1. If I can’t get a strikeout, I know if the other team puts the ball in play, my defense will make the play. It’s important to have them behind me.”
AES batters were stifled by Seroski’s curveball and the fastball was fast and effective. Seroski said the faith he has in the defense gives him the confidence to be aggressive.
“I just want to strike the guy out,” Seroski said. “If I don’t, I just want to give my defense a chance to make a play. It’s all I can ask for and as long as the defense is playing like this, I’ll be fine.”
Seroski struck out the side in the fifth and the seventh . His fifth inning was three strikeouts on nine pitches. Cormier said Seroski’s consistency throughout the year has made it a fun season to watch.
“He’s been extremely consistent and in the last few outings, he’s been real solid,” Cormier said. "He’s really mature and seasoned. He is polished, and he controls the run game. He understands the situations, and he gives the team a chance to win every time he has the ball.”
AES pitcher Sean Michael Brady did enough to win, Landry said. Brady struck out nine. Cormier said the Tigers knew they were up against the best arm they had seen all year.
“We were excited and we knew we were going to face a really good team and a really good arm,” Cormier said. “It was a heck of a ball game, and we just wanted to stay in it. We told the kids we have to stay mentally strong. We wanted to see who was going to make the plays when they need to. We stuck in and kept grinding it out.
“Our kids are smart enough to know we were up against the best arm we’ve seen all year. We knew we wanted to battle and put some balls in play and maybe he would make a mistake. He didn't make too many, but we fought through adversity and just kept grinding.”
Cormier said the win against AES is a big and could catapult the Tigers. Breaux Bridge has been to the state tournament before, and Cormier said the team knows what it takes to play for something significant.
“We’ve been there twice,” Cormier said. “This team is hungry. We aren’t looking down the road too far. We are just keeping our head down. But we know what it takes, and we know what needs to be done. We have some good wins. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, and that is exactly what we want.”