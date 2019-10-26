ACA.NewIberiaAcadiana.093.101919
Acadiana's Dillan Monette rushed for 343 yards and added 56 yards receiving during the Wreckin' Rams' 82-41 road win over Sam Houston on Thursday.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

RUSHING

Dillan Monette, Acadiana 343

Parker Nunez, Delcambre 325

Kayshon Boutte, Westgate 223

Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 190

Montaze Sam, Northwest 183

Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 165

Drake LeJeune, Kaplan 162

Landon Devillier, Westminster 161

Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 160

Lucky Brooks, Acadiana 157

PASSING

Myles Liggans, Highland 294

Dillan Monette, Acadiana 293

Aaron Johnson, North Central 281

Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 250

John Guilbeaux, Opelousas 206

Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 194

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 192

Noah Rollins, Jeanerette, 183

Zy Alexander, Loreauville 155

Brennon Landry, Westgate 155

RECEIVING

Jack Pruitt, Southside 192

Juwan Milburn, North Central 138

Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 127

Jalen Wilson, North Central 120

Cade Boudreaux, Highland 115

Makholven Sonn, Westgate 113

Ethan Howard, Cecilia 106

Andrew Mathews, Jeanerette 86

Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 84

John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic 81

