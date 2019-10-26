RUSHING
Dillan Monette, Acadiana 343
Parker Nunez, Delcambre 325
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate 223
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 190
Montaze Sam, Northwest 183
Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 165
Drake LeJeune, Kaplan 162
Landon Devillier, Westminster 161
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 160
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana 157
PASSING
Myles Liggans, Highland 294
Dillan Monette, Acadiana 293
Aaron Johnson, North Central 281
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 250
John Guilbeaux, Opelousas 206
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 194
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 192
Noah Rollins, Jeanerette, 183
Zy Alexander, Loreauville 155
Brennon Landry, Westgate 155
RECEIVING
Jack Pruitt, Southside 192
Juwan Milburn, North Central 138
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 127
Jalen Wilson, North Central 120
Cade Boudreaux, Highland 115
Makholven Sonn, Westgate 113
Ethan Howard, Cecilia 106
Andrew Mathews, Jeanerette 86
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 84
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic 81