Set aside the fact that the Carencro boys basketball team has reached the LHSAA state tournament the last two years, including claiming the program’s first championship in 2018.
And set aside the fact that this year’s team is highlighted by junior Joe Charles, the 6-foot-8 guard who earned first-team all-state honors and is committed to UL.
Those things are still true, but at the moment, the 5-6 Bears are simply trying to keep their heads above water. Even ugly wins, like Thursday’s 45-40 win against Southside on the first day of the STM Sunkist Shootout, are worth celebrating, said Carencro coach Chris Kovatch.
Kovatch isn't hiding that from his team, either.
“Every win is a big win for us right now,” Kovatch said. “A lot of people don’t know what we’ve gone through as a team.”
The Bears’ schedule through the first month of the season hasn’t been kind. Five of Carencro’s six losses have come against Class 5A teams, including two against Lafayette High. Kovatch felt both defeats against the 11-2 Lions — one in overtime and another by three points — were winnable.
On the other hand, Kovatch admits his team was overmatched in lopsided losses to Scotlandville and Brother Martin. The coach believes those are two of the best squads across all classifications.
But what’s hampered Carencro as much as anything is being short-handed, and other key players aren’t fully healthy.
On top of losing second-team all-state forward Julian Landor to graduation, the Bears entered the season knowing they’d be down a returning starter the entire year. Point guard Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean sustained a season-ending leg injury in the middle of the football season, and Carencro has taken a by-committee approach at point guard thus far, including having Charles run the offense.
“He made us go,” Kovatch said of Prejean. “He was the only guy in position for us like that.”
Then there were three players — Charles, Byron Fobbs and Kalil Gray — who missed five or more weeks with leg injuries and are still banged up.
“Four kids get MRIs. It’s insane,” Kovatch said. “With what we have, without having Popcorn anymore, it’d be great if we could just play more full court pressure all the time, but we still have limited bodies. And we’re trying to work the kids into the fold, but it’s a lot on young, inexperienced kids. We don’t want to do that to them.”
The Bears’ also rely on football players in their rotation, and with the football team’s season lasting until late November, those dual-sport athletes were joining the basketball team late.
So it’s easy to see why Kovatch can forgive the struggles, especially offensively, on Thursday against the Sharks, who’ve shown signs of real potential despite it being their first year in the LHSAA.
“It has been very hard for us to get to where we are now,” Kovatch said. “We’ve played more games than we’ve had practices together. So any win right now is a great win for us, especially with our schedule.”
Carencro trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but it outscored Southside 14-4 in the fourth quarter. The Bears began to trap more aggressively in the backcourt during the final quarter, holding the Sharks scoreless until the 1:09 mark of the period.
“Southside does some unique things that gave us the opportunity to do a variety of things defensively,” Kovatch said. “It was good for us to do that and experience success with it considering where we are and where are psyches are right now.”
During this arduous stretch, Kovatch has asked more of Charles, who led all scorers on Thursday with 21 points to go along with eight rebounds. But the versatile junior has responded, both in level of play and leadership.
“He’s had to wear so many hats, and it’s inhibited what he can do individually,” Kovatch said. “...He understand there are certain things he needs to do for this team right now, and it’s tough mentally for him. I think he’s handled it exceptionally well. He’s starting to find that extra little switch, that extra gear.”