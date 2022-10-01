Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre
The Panthers’ running back is becoming another repeat offender, exploding for 246 yards and five more touchdowns to carry Delcambre to a 4-1 start to the season.
Grayson Saunier, Lafayette High
The Mighty Lions’ quarterback was the center of all the action in Lafayette High’s latest win, rushing for 172 yards and three TDs and also throwing for 73 yards and two more scores.
Germonie Davis, Cecilia
The top-notch receiver is having to play quarterback and he did it well enough to lead a road upset, rushing for 106 yards and a score and also throwing for 185 yards with a two-point conversion.
Sam Altmann, St. Thomas More
The Cougars’ quarterback is settling in nicely, hitting on 22 of 26 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cougars to win over undefeated Denham Springs.
Caden Campisi, Kaplan
The Pirates' workhorse back enjoyed his biggest game of the season with 234 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 24 carries to help bring Kaplan to a three-game winning streak.