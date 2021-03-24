The Teurlings Rebels baseball program has a tradition of excellence with five state championships since 2010.
This year began a new era for the Rebels at head coach, however, with Brooks Badeaux taking over as head coach.
After enjoying a career that included a state championship as a player at Teurlings, Badeaux went on to play college ball at Florida State and played 10 seasons of professional baseball at the minor league level before transitioning to coaching with the US national baseball team.
“It’s been awesome,” Badeaux said. “I’m lucky to be a part of this program. I’ve stayed in touch over the years and am enjoying it. Every day is a new challenge. Having played at all different levels of baseball, I’m here to help kids get to the next level.”
Badeaux has helped coach the U18 national team and wasn’t planning on coaching at the high school level until his alma mater called on him.
“I had a passion to coach while I was playing,” Badeaux said. “I wanted to get into coaching college ball right away, but I wasn’t able to travel around as a volunteer. I volunteered at UL and was involved with the US national team since 2011.
"I’ve been in the baseball world for a while, and I was more concerned with the school than myself. I reached out to the athletic department to see if they needed help and told them I knew some names, then they asked, ‘well, how about you?’”
The Rebels are 9-10 so far this season and faced a tough schedule early on in order to prepare for district play down the stretch.
“I really like the team,” Badeaux said. “We played a pretty tough schedule early, but the kids have gotten better each day. Hopefully those tough early games can get us ready going into district play. They showed resilience early in the year and have been growing together, we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”
While the Rebels are searching for consistency in the lineup, they have a solid senior class led by Tulane signee Ben Tate, who excels on the mound and with the bat.
“We’re still trying to find the pieces that fit,” Badeaux said. “We had a couple injuries that made us shuffle things around a bit, but we’re trying to find the right pieces for that day and going forward. They’ve all contributed in different ways whether it’s leadership roles or maybe later in the game to run, you never know when your number’s going to be called on.
"A lot of our seniors are truly sophomores on the baseball field having missed three months of practice last year, but they were excited going into their senior year.”
The Rebels also have a talented group of underclassmen making an impact as starters led by Mississippi State commit Cale Comeaux and UL commit Bennett Mittelsteadt.
“We have kind of a mixed bag this year,” Badeaux said. “Our younger guys have stepped up in key roles. We have a good mix of guys who’ve played well, and the results have shown. They still have a lot to learn baseball-wise, but we set the major league standard and set the bar high for everything, and we just go out and compete and play as hard as we can and let the chips fall where they may.”
The Rebels began district play with a 10-4 win over Carencro on Monday, and the hope is that they’ll be able to deliver a strong second half followed by a deep playoff run.
“We had some games that we lost early that we should’ve won, but they were all great learning experiences,” Badeaux said. “I like where we are and like the fight in our guys. We’ve got to get a little better every day and not get complacent because complacency is the root of all evil in athletics.
"We don’t pay much attention to the opponent we’re playing against because you’re playing against the standard you set for yourself. My job is to put them in situations to get better and put them in position to get better at the end. Every practice is important, every game is important, especially going into district.”