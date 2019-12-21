Zy Alexander spent most of his career at Loreauville playing quarterback, but the Southeastern Louisiana signee showed he's more than capable at receiver Saturday in the I-10 Bowl at St. Thomas More.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder hauled in four catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns as the Lafayette Area All-Stars defeated Lake Charles 40-10.
"He was unbelievable," said Lafayette coordinator Terry Martin, who also coached Alexander at Loreauville. "He's kind of done that all year long. We didn't play him much at receiver during the season.
"I talked to one of his college coaches and told him that I know they want him to play defensive back, but you might want to take a quick look at him on the other side of the ball, too."
Breaux Bridge quarterback Gavan Courville connected with Alexander on a 32-yard pass to open the scoring with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.
After Lake Charles answered on a 3-yard run by Lake Charles College Prep tailback Orenthal Lewis, St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein found Alexander from 18 yards out at the 7:31 mark of the second quarter.
"Zy can do so many things," Martin said. "There's a lot that's untapped. He's never really worked at releases and the fine points of running routes because he's always been our quarterback.
"He's one of those kids who can play three different positions. He's just a phenomenal athlete but an even better person."
In the fourth quarter, Courville threw a 57-yard pass to Alexander, who weaved his way in and out of traffic for another score.
Martin said Alexander motivates his teammates without being overly vocal.
"I saw him right before the opening kickoff, just walking around and slapping all the guys' hands," Martin said. "He's always had that kind of effect on people. He's very humble and quiet in a lot of ways but has that type of magnetism that makes everybody play better."
The Lafayette defense picked off four passes.
Keontae Williams (Acadiana), Princeton Malbrue (Lafayette Christian), Drew Fruge (Notre Dame) and Kavias Honore (Comeaux) each recorded an interception.
Honore, who returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown, was named Most Outstanding Player for Lafayette.
Teurlings Catholic kicker Ian Judice added a 45-yard field goal, and Crowley tailback Obadiah Butler hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Courville.
Courville and Holstein combined to throw for 173 yards, while Acadiana tailback Lucky Brooks totaled 63 yards on 10 carries as Lafayette stayed perfect with its fourth straight win in the series.
"It was a blessing to come out and play the game I love for one more time on the high school level and use my talents to help us get the victory," Alexander said.
"I was a little surprised because we had Errol Rogers Jr. on the other side. I thought he would get more receptions, but he went down with a hamstring injury and the ball came to me. My favorite position is receiver, so getting to do it today was fun."