St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein (6) throws a pass against St. Martinville during the Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cajunfield in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

PASSING LEADERS

CompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic212602942
Cole Simon, Ascension132802722
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More284322582
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic152612413
Luke LeBlanc, Erath173302392
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame101302323
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge111502193
Marquis Garrett, Crowley112211701
Dillon Monette, Southside81001502
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic71301373
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia101601301
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice71201282
Montaze Sam, Northwest112321271
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion111501112
Zy Alexander, Loreauville51011091
Xan Saunier, Lafayette71001081
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville51311011
Dawson Wallace, Iota590940
Evan Hatten, Port Barre330881
Colin Lacombe, Rayne4201810

RUSHING LEADERS

AttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville112372
Luke Doucet, Iota232113
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia181802
Dillan Monette, Acadiana161763
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund191631
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian121432
Ethan Leoni, Ascension41372
Parker Nunez, Delcambre151370
Tre' Harris, Comeaux101321
Jeoul Hill, Eunice101311
Derezz Landry, Lafayette111293
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian71241
Bryant Moore, Westminster Christian251231
Cody Williams, St. Martinville101190
Dapriest Hogans, Northwest121111
CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame161061
Marquis Garrett, Crowley8971
Lane Breaux, Gueydan19970
Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion18952
Logan Gabriel, Lafayette Christian20920
Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan14923
Hayes Abshire, Kaplan15871
Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic6870
Deon Ardoin, Eunice14792
Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic8771

RECEIVING LEADERS

ReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge71802
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic41131
Logan Girouard, Loreauville41021
Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame21001
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic6931
Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville4931
Logan Overton, Ascension6911
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More9891
Colton Punch, Erath4891
Trey Henry, Catholic-New Iberia6870
Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension2861
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic6851
Chris Moore, Crowley2800
Avery Guidry, Catholic-New Iberia4651
Jack Faulk, Notre Dame5632
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic1601
Trayln Cooper, Eunice3581
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension2550
Noah Fontenot, Teurlings Catholic4531
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More5520
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside3501
Cedrick McDonald, Southside2491
Charles Shuford, Abbeville1470
Patrick Robicheaux, St. Thomas More3460
Obadiah Butler, Crowley8460
