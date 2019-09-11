PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|21
|26
|0
|294
|2
|Cole Simon, Ascension
|13
|28
|0
|272
|2
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|28
|43
|2
|258
|2
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|15
|26
|1
|241
|3
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|17
|33
|0
|239
|2
|Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
|10
|13
|0
|232
|3
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|11
|15
|0
|219
|3
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|11
|22
|1
|170
|1
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|8
|10
|0
|150
|2
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|7
|13
|0
|137
|3
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|10
|16
|0
|130
|1
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|7
|12
|0
|128
|2
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|11
|23
|2
|127
|1
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|11
|15
|0
|111
|2
|Zy Alexander, Loreauville
|5
|10
|1
|109
|1
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|7
|10
|0
|108
|1
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|5
|13
|1
|101
|1
|Dawson Wallace, Iota
|5
|9
|0
|94
|0
|Evan Hatten, Port Barre
|3
|3
|0
|88
|1
|Colin Lacombe, Rayne
|4
|20
|1
|81
|0
RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville
|11
|237
|2
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|23
|211
|3
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|18
|180
|2
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|16
|176
|3
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|19
|163
|1
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|12
|143
|2
|Ethan Leoni, Ascension
|4
|137
|2
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|15
|137
|0
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|10
|132
|1
|Jeoul Hill, Eunice
|10
|131
|1
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|11
|129
|3
|Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian
|7
|124
|1
|Bryant Moore, Westminster Christian
|25
|123
|1
|Cody Williams, St. Martinville
|10
|119
|0
|Dapriest Hogans, Northwest
|12
|111
|1
|CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|16
|106
|1
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|8
|97
|1
|Lane Breaux, Gueydan
|19
|97
|0
|Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion
|18
|95
|2
|Logan Gabriel, Lafayette Christian
|20
|92
|0
|Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan
|14
|92
|3
|Hayes Abshire, Kaplan
|15
|87
|1
|Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic
|6
|87
|0
|Deon Ardoin, Eunice
|14
|79
|2
|Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic
|8
|77
|1
RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|7
|180
|2
|Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic
|4
|113
|1
|Logan Girouard, Loreauville
|4
|102
|1
|Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame
|2
|100
|1
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|6
|93
|1
|Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville
|4
|93
|1
|Logan Overton, Ascension
|6
|91
|1
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|9
|89
|1
|Colton Punch, Erath
|4
|89
|1
|Trey Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|6
|87
|0
|Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension
|2
|86
|1
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|6
|85
|1
|Chris Moore, Crowley
|2
|80
|0
|Avery Guidry, Catholic-New Iberia
|4
|65
|1
|Jack Faulk, Notre Dame
|5
|63
|2
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|1
|60
|1
|Trayln Cooper, Eunice
|3
|58
|1
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension
|2
|55
|0
|Noah Fontenot, Teurlings Catholic
|4
|53
|1
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|5
|52
|0
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|3
|50
|1
|Cedrick McDonald, Southside
|2
|49
|1
|Charles Shuford, Abbeville
|1
|47
|0
|Patrick Robicheaux, St. Thomas More
|3
|46
|0
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|8
|46
|0