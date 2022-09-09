There has been talk that Notre Dame's offensive line was a weak spot last year.
No one is saying that, however, after the Pioneers prevailed 35-14 in a non-district game Friday at St. Martinville.
Behind the blocking of tackles Luke Schultz and Hunter Leonards, guards Luke LeBlanc and Matt Brown, center Christian Breaux and tight end Drake Schultz, the Pioneers rushed for 335 yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns.
"They're a gritty group of guys," Pioneers coach Lewis Cook said of the offensive line, which returned four starters from last year. "I thought they did a nice job for us."
The Pioneers (2-0) racked up 27 first downs and possessed the ball for more than 33 of 48 minutes. Jake Brouillette led the charge with 21 rushes for 158 yards and four touchdowns.
Joseph Quebodeaux (11-86), Luke Lavergne (10-62) and Teddy Menard (2-30, TD) also made substantial contributions in Notre Dame's power running game.
"Brouillette was breaking tackles and refusing to go down," Cook said. "It was impressive, and Grady (Faulk) and Teddy made a couple of big catches for us."
Menard caught five passes for 90 yards with Faulk adding five catches for 83 yards. Quarterback Jackson Link, who took over for an injured Aiden Mouton this week, completed 11 of 18 attempts for 190 yards.
"I'm proud of that kid," Cook said of Link, a junior. "He came in last week and made a big play for us. Tonight, he looked like he'd been out there awhile. He works really hard. He puts in extra time. I was hoping he would get off to a good start, and he did."
Both teams got off to a good start with touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.
St. Martinville quarterback Kaden Zenon completed his first five passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, all to Harvey Broussard, and tailback Steven Blanco ran for a 55-yard score on his second carry.
The Tigers (0-2) gained 233 yards of total offense in the first half, but were held to 76 yards in the second half. On its first two drives of the second half, St. Martinville was stopped on fourth down in Notre Dame territory.
"After we were shell-shocked at first, we got adjusted to the speed and flow of the game and started controlling the front a little," Cook said. "That played in our favor.
"I made a comment that I didn't know if we were going to be able to stay in this track meet, but our guys do such a good job of adjusting."
Brouillette scored on runs of 12 and nine yards in the first half. The nine-yard score, which came on fourth-and-two, put the Pioneers ahead 14-7 at the 5:11 mark of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Menard extended Notre Dame's lead to 21-14 when the senior reached the end zone on an end around. His only other carry, a 22-yarder, was also on an end around.
Blanco finished with 149 yards rushing on 13 carries Zenon completed 6 of 15 passes for 153 yards. His only second-half completion resulted in a 3-yard loss on a screen to Broussard.
Cook doesn't expect Mouton (hand) to return until at least Week 8.
"I was scared to death coming in here," he said. "I wasn't sure if we could hold them down. Their explosiveness showed right at the beginning. Blanco breaks a big run. Harvey catches it over the top.
"But I have confidence in our defense. They always find a way. I thought it would be good if we could hold them to 21 points. We held them to 14, which is even better."