Behind the strength of senior quarterback Sammy LeBlanc's passing, Teurlings rebounded from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat Comeaux 35-14 in Week 1.
LeBlanc completed 15 of 26 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 76-yard pass to Julien Guy on the first play of the second half that gave the Rebels a 21-14 lead.
Guy, who had four receptions for a game-high 113 yards, is part of the Rebels' new fleet of starting wide receivers.
"We did a good job of making plays when we needed them," Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. "Everybody got involved receiving — our tight end (Noah Fontenot) and our running backs and wide receivers, too."
Fontenot, one of only three returning offensive starters, also caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
"I challenge our receivers every day at practice, although they would probably use a different word for it," quipped Charpentier.
Connor Macip, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound wideout, had a good game doing the menial work for the Rebels, who travel to Covington to tangle with Archbishop Hannan on Friday.
"(Macip) had a great game blocking," Charpentier said. "Some of our receivers had big catches, while others had some big blocks."
Hannan, which went 11-1 in 2018, is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. The Hawks dropped a 43-42 overtime game to 5A Chalmette last week.
"We have a three-hour road trip against a team with a history of playing well at home," Charpentier said. "I'm not real familiar with that area of the state, so we had to do a crash course on these guys.
"I'm personal friends with their head coach, Scott Wattigny. He and I were teammates at Northwestern State. We're a really small 4A school, and they're a 3A school. We have similar types of kids."
The Teurlings defense, led by senior linebackers R.J. Tripp and Bradley Boudreaux, clamped down on Comeaux after giving up a 60-yard touchdown run to Louisiana Tech commitment Tre' Harris, who ran for 132 yards but was held to 18 yards passing.
"We did a good job of containment for the most part," Charpentier said. "I have to credit our defensive coordinator, Brad Taylor, for the scheme."
BBHS line 'made great strides'
Another quarterback who enjoyed Week 1 success was Breaux Bridge senior Gavan Courville, who received good protection from an offensive line with only one returning starter.
In a 27-6 win at New Iberia, Courville connected on 11 of 15 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
"We made great strides in our protection from the jamboree loss to Carencro," Breaux Bridge coach Chad Porciau said. "I was so pleased with how we responded. Gaven was super-efficient.
"Two of four of his incompletions were dropped passes. We have a good group of receivers that can make plays, and we're excited about it."
Southern Miss wide receiver commitment Dartravien Girod is looking to have another big outing versus Catholic-New Iberia on Friday.
Girod is coming off a seven-catch, 180-yard, two-touchdown performance, while Catholic-New Iberia had trouble defending the pass in last week's loss to Vermilion Catholic.
Porciau, however, is more concerned with his defense as the group prepares to face the Wing T for the second straight week.
"It's a fun matchup," the Breaux Bridge coach said. "We know the pedigree they have, and our kids understand it's going to be a battle. Coach (Brent) Indest does such a great job. They're a Wing T team at the core, but they branch out and do some spread stuff.
"Coach Indest does a great job getting the most of his talent. Hopefully, we can offset that. It's going to come down to the simple rules of football. Can we tackle? Can we run run-block? If we can do those things, we'll be fine."
Porciau was encouraged by the stinginess of his defense versus NISH.
"We limited their running game to 150 yards," he said. "And it looks even better if you take away the 48-yard run they had. We did a great job of limiting them and making them work.
"Playing a Wing T team in the first game, it helps with recognizing formations, but it's hard to prepare for (Catholic quarterback Trey) Amos. He's really good, a special talent. We'll do the best we can."
Ascension adjusting to injuries
Last year, Ascension Episcopal edged Catholic-Point Coupee 57-54, and Blue Gators coach Matt Desormeaux anticipates another close matchup when the two programs meet again Friday in Youngsville.
"I expect another good game," Desormeaux said. "They have a well-coached team with David Simoneaux, who runs the old triple-option offense that Parkview Baptist ran.
"They try to control the clock, so we'll need to win the turnover battle. If they make any mistakes handling the snap or the ball in the option game, we'll need to take advantage."
With both the starting tailback and the backup hampered by injuries, former tight end Ethan Leoni has transitioned to the backfield for the Blue Gators.
"He's doing a good job," Desormeaux said of the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, who rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns in last week's 34-27 win over Erath.
Leoni is agile for a player who started at defensive tackle as a junior.
"Ethan is a smart, physical bruiser," said Desormeaux, who lost another key player, junior wide receiver Will Kerstetter, to injury.
"After Will got injured in the Erath game, Logan Overton stepped up. This is Logan's first year playing. He had a really good night and was our leading receiver (six receptions, 91 yards). We knew he could play."
As usual, quarterback Cole Simon was on point. The junior completed 13 of 28 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns, one to Overton, and one to Andrew Stolzenthaler (two receptions, 86 yards).
"Cole started off slowly passing in Week 1," Desormeaux said, "but he's able to keep so many plays alive with his feet.
"He probably runs a 5.0 in the 40-yard dash. He has faster game speed than 40-yard dash speed. He can make things happen."
Of course, it helps to have an offensive line that features four of five returning starters, anchored by tackle Clay Ancelet.
A 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior, Ancelet is the No. 27 overall junior prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.
"Clay is a big guy who works hard," Desormeaux said. "People can see that. And he's an intense kid."
Catholic-Pointe Coupee, which defeated DeQuincy last week, finished 8-3 and reached the Division IV quarterfinals in 2018.