The road to the dome for 208 high school football teams around the state has been established, as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets on Sunday.
Among those teams, 31 from the Acadiana area earned playoff berths across the four divisions - 19 in non-selection and 12 in select bracket.
Two programs – St. Thomas More in select Division II and Vermilion Catholic in select Division IV – earned No. 1 seeds and a first-round bye in their respective divisions.
"Our guys would probably tell you they expected it," Eagles head coach Broc Prejean said of VC earning the No. 1-seed. "We are excited to be playing at home and we're excited to keep the road in the playoffs to have to come through Abbeville, La. Our division is really tough and once the ball is kicked off, that No. 1 seed won't mean anything."
Prejean has been impressed by the play of his Eagles and is confident they are playing at a high level at the right time.
"The level of football that we have played has been surprising," Prejean said. "I knew we would be solid this year, but I have been incredibly impress with what our senior class has done for us. Our defense has been incredible. We have outplayed my expectations that's for sure."
In addition to the Cougars and the Eagles, Teurlings Catholic (No. 2 in select Division II), Opelousas (No. 3 in non-select Division II), Notre Dame (No. 3 in select Division III), Southside (No. 4 in non-select Division I), Lafayette Christian (No. 6 in select Division II) and Carencro (No. 8 in select Division I) have all received first-round byes.
Ascension Episcopal, who are seeded No. 15 and will face No. 18 Patrick Taylor in the bi-district round of the select Division III playoffs, aren’t surprised by where they landed in the brackets.
“Our two biggest motivators Friday were the possibility of winning district along with knowing that we’d likely get a first-round playoff game at our place,” Blue Gators head coach Stephen Hearen said. “A lot goes into the bracket with who wins and loses on any weekend, but we felt we’d be around No. 16 with a win against Franklin.”
And to say Hearen and the Gators are thrilled to receive a home playoff game would be an understatement.
“We have a lot of seniors on our team, who have been at the school through pre-K,” Hearen said. “They’ve been playing here for eight years. I knew it would mean a lot to them to have on more home game. We’re tested and playing good football right now.”
Church Point, which suffered its first loss of the season in Week 10 against Iota, are seeded No. 7 in the non-select Division II playoffs. The Bears will play host to No. 26 Rayne in the first round.
“I think we’re going to be 7 or 8,” Bears head coach John Craig Arceneaux said after the game against Iota Friday. “We weren’t getting a bye anyway. If we won, the best we could do is (get) to 5.”
Knocking off the Bears was beneficial for the Iota Bulldogs, who received a No. 12 seed in the non-select Division II plays and they’ll play host to No. 21 Northwest.
“We’re going to be at home for sure I think,” Bulldogs head coach Ray Aucoin said after the win on Friday. “This was a 20-point win. We’re going to get a home game. That’s what it (the win) means for us right now. I’m looking at 13, maybe 12. We like being in it (the playoffs) and we like being at home.”