YOUNGSVILLE - Ascension Episcopal coach Lonny Landry gave his team a hefty compliment following the Blue Gators' 12-2 win over Loreauville in five innings on Thursday.
"I shared with the kids that this is the best baseball game that I've seen played at Ascension in 12 years from a fundamental standpoint," Landry said.
Ascension (21-3, 5-0 in District 7-2A) scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the second while pitcher Preston Ocmand threw a complete game.
"We really take pride in getting guys in to score when they're on base," Landry said. "And playing unselfish baseball.
"I thought we were very unselfish today. We had some good at-bats and some good defense. Preston threw 54 pitches so kudos to him."
Ocmand (6-0, 1.10 ERA) allowed three hits and no earned runs with three strikeouts and no walks.
"Preston pitched wisely," Landry said. "Anytime you can keep that pitch count from going up, it's a good thing."
The Blue Gators have several pitchers who could be considered aces, including junior Logan Overton and senior Cole Simon.
"Logan threw Monday night (in a 5-2 win over Newman) with Cole relieving," Landry said. "We were giving Cole another day of rest."
In the first inning, the Blue Gators scored five runs against Loreauville starting pitcher Garret Blanchard, who walked four and threw 49 pitches in 1.1 innings.
"It was out of character for Garret to struggle with his control," Loreauville coach Rob Segura said. "An exception. He'll bounce back. I'm not worried about it.
"He's going to be upset, but he should be upset a little bit. He'll move on. He's going to be fine. He has had excellent control most of the time."
Ascension shortstop Austin Mills went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. The sophomore drew an intentional walk in his fourth at-bat.
"Austin is clicking," Landry said. 'He's been swinging it really well. His timing has been really good. He's been doing a good job of giving us a chance.
"We've been moving him around in the order. He's comfortable with hitting with two strikes in the count."
Mills has stolen 13 bases in 13 attempts for Ascension, which is ranked fourth in Division III behind Notre Dame (19-4), Newman (19-6) and Lafayette Christian (22-3).
"I'm confident that I'll get a good jump," Mill said. "As long as I get a good jump, I feel like my speed will get me there."
Ocmand and Wyatt Fox were both 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Barrett Hebert and Texas A&M commitment Blaise Blancher each scored two runs, and catcher Andrew Lee went 2-for-3 for Ascension.
"Every player did their job and had quality at-bats," Mills said. "It was just an all-round team effort. We want to have quality at-bats like we had tonight.
"We know we can pitch and play defense, so as long as we have quality at-bats and do good offensively, it's going to be hard to stop us."
Ascension has one district game remaining vs. West St. Mary (2-9, 0-3) with several playoff tune-ups on tap.
"We have some good big games coming up with North Vermilion, Iowa, Breaux Bridge, Dunham, Menard and Loreauville again," Landry said. "We play each team in district once. The upcoming Loreauville game will be non-district.
"We preach a lot to keep climbing, and I think we're doing a good job of that right now. We're doing a good job of climbing the ladder."
Loreauville (13-7, 3-1) got hits from Cameron Trahan, Luke Dowling and Devin Verret.
Trahan and Dowling both scored a run, and Hunter Freyou and Dowling each had an RBI.
"Ascension is a very good ball club," Segura said. "They're probably the best all-around baseball team we've seen this year. We've seen some teams."