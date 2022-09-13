ACA.lcafoot.091122.006.jpg

The Knights' Alonzo Ryes (10) runs the ball as Lafayette Christian Academy football hosts Woodlawn of Baton Rouge on Friday, September 9, 2022.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

New Iberia at Acadiana

St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge

Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre

Catholic-NI at Erath

Iota at Crowley

Washington-Marion at Cecilia

Friday’s Games

Sulphur at Lafayette (At LCA)

Notre Dame at Comeaux

Southside at Carencro

Lafayette Christian at Jesuit

Brother Martin at St. Thomas More

St. Charles at Teurlings

West Saint Mary at Northside

Avoyelles at Eunice

Rayne at Church Point

Abbeville at North Vermilion

Westgate at Evangel Christian

Beau Chene at Northwest

Lake Charles Prep at Opelousas

Kaplan at LaGrange

Patterson at Ascension Episcopal

Pope John Paul II at Delcambre

Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic

Thrive Academy at North Central

Westminster-Lafayette at St. Edmund

Westminster at Hanson

St. John at Highland Baptist

Jeanerette at Lake Arthur

