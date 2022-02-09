When you’ve won as many Division II state wrestling championships as Teurlings Catholic coach Kent Masson has, comparing the state titles is almost a futile process.
One thing Masson doesn’t mind declaring, however, is where he ranks this 2022 season on the enjoyment meter.
“The thing is when you have a great group of parents that support it and the kids are all invested in it, man it makes it so much better and it makes it so much fun,” Masson said. “I’ve had so much fun coaching this year – more than any other year I’ve had.”
Masson’s Rebels are hoping to nail down the program’s 10th overall state crown over the past 12 years this weekend at the Division II State Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.
“When I left TV to come into teaching and coaching, I never in my wildest dreams ever thought that a program like this could get to the level that we’re at,” said the former KATC sports anchor. “I never really imagined it. Now we’re here and it’s not about trying to build it anymore, it’s about sustaining it.”
These days, Teurlings isn’t just hanging on. The Rebels are becoming more dominant each year.
Teurlings has a top three seeded wrestler in 13 of the 14 weight divisions heading into this year’s state tournament and that other one is seeded fourth.
Ironically, leading the way is only a trio of No. 1 seeds in Ashton Sonnier at 113 pounds, Ethan Boudreaux at 132 and Eric Levert at 195.
But the Rebels’ strength is their depth. That’s followed by six No. 2 seeds and six more No. 3 seeds.
“It’s like you look forward to every weekend, because you want the kids to be successful every weekend,” Masson said. “You can’t wait to see what they’re going to do that weekend. The anticipate grows every single week and this one is even greater.”
Masson developed an even greater appreciation for what his program is achieving two years ago when the LHSAA suspended him for a year for wrestling a kid in the wrong weight division. Watching the action from the stands altered his perspective.
“Absolutely,” he added. “I appreciate so much more about parents and the support that they give and also I appreciate the kids wanting to be a part of something that is really special. Seeing it from an outsiders perspective a couple of years ago, it’s a different look and it’s so incredible to see.
“So now, I don’t take that for granted anymore. Seeing parents and students up there watching and supporting us, I do not take that for granted anymore.”
In addition to the top seeds fulfilling their seeds, Masson and his staff will be monitoring the 126-pound weight division where Coen Begnaud is the No. 3 seed and could face Shaw’s Hayden Tassin in the semifinals. Likewise at 152, No. 3 seeded Owen deBoisblanc of Teurlings is on a collision course with North DeSoto’s Hunter Addison in the semifinals, similar to Brayden Hebert at 160 with Haughton’s Charlie Yocum.
“We have some guys that have some work cut out for them, but I do have confidence in them that they can either get to the semifinals or come back and finish in the top three at the end of the tournament,” Masson said.
The top contenders to unseat Teurlings figure to be Rummel and Shaw from New Orleans and last year’s state runner-up North DeSoto.
“Shaw and Rummel have enough guys to where they can make a push,” Masson said. “North DeSoto maybe, that’s a possibility, but Shaw and Rummel are the two teams that could make a substantial push. They both have enough guys who could get into the finals and get a lot of points from that.
“And if we get enough guys in the finals, they’re going to get a lot of points in wrestle-backs. That’s would could make it close.”
While no other Acadiana area teams are expected to make a run a state championship, two of the area’s top wrestlers are actually in Division I.
Southside’s Landon Reaux is the No. 1 seed at 106 pounds, while Sharks’ teammate Wiley Boudreaux is the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds.
The only other top four seed from the area in Division I is Acadiana’s Luke Lafleur at 138 pounds.
Elsewhere in Division II, Carencro’s Quinn Collins is the No. 1 seed at 220 pounds just ahead of Joel Lanclos of Teurlings, while Rayne’s Tre’Von Williams is the top seed at 285, just head of Northside’s John Simmons, Jr.
In Division III, Kaplan’s Kagen Schexnayder is the No. 2 seed at 160, while Erath’s Ryan Fobbs is the No. 4 seed at 285.