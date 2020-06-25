Donavon Morris just keeps reaching for the stars.
After graduating at Crowley High in 2010, the former Gents' four-sport athlete decided he wanted to be a coach.
So he headed to Southeastern in Hammond and graduated to achieve that goal.
As he begins his fifth year as a coach, Morris is taking a huge next step in his goal of one day becoming a college basketball coach by becoming the new head boys basketball coach for the Rayne Wolves.
Morris follows Darrell Caesar, who left after three years to become the head boys basketball coach at Loreauville.
“Every year, it’s kind of been a step up for me,” the 28-year-old Morris said. “That’s why I’ve moved around so much. It’s always been a little more responsibility.”
After graduating at SLU, Morris’ journey went a year and a half coaching football and boys and girls basketball and track at Hammond High. He then went back to Crowley High for the next year and a half to coach girls basketball and football.
Last season, Morris spent his first season as a head coach, leading the Breaux Bridge girls basketball team to a district runner-up finish.
“I felt like I was ready to become a head coach,” Morris said. “I had been doing a lot in those three years. I wanted to see if I could run a program – eligibility and paper work, that type of stuff. First-year head coach, probably the toughest part is probably the paperwork aspect. No one really tells you about all the stuff you have to do with things like your eligibility folders and your LHSAA forms and all that type of stuff.”
Morris said last year also taught him that coaches also have to be fundraisers as well.
“You’ve got to make money,” he said. “You have to come in and find your niche of how you’re going to raise money for your program.”
Morris credits former Crowley High assistant coaches Cedric Figaro and Wesley Jacob with influencing him during his playing days.
“I had two coaches that I kind of looked up to in Cedric Figaro and Wesley Jacob,” Morris said. “They just really taught me how to be a man. They took me under their wing and taught me hard work and discipline. They taught me the game. They taught me the game of football and the game of life – how to get up every day and grind, to give 100 percent every day. They never shortchanged us on effort. They kind of instilled that in all of us, especially in me.
“That’s what I wanted to do as a man – to wake up every day, go to work and work hard. Motivate people and inspire people. They had a big role in that for me.”
The decision to move to Rayne was also influenced by some familiar faces, including Wolves head football coach Kaine Guidry, who coached at Crowley with Morris earlier in their careers.
“They have a real good young staff over there,” Morris said. “Everything’s kind of falling into place over there. They’re building and they’ve got a lot of hungry young coaches.”
Morris said he’s also looking forward to working with assistant coach and former Rayne High standout Brian Mouton.
Guidry said Morris coached the wide receivers for a year at Crowley High where he was the offensive coordinator.
“I thought Donavon was a really hard-working kid who really related well with the players,” Guidry said. “So when we had an opening, his name came up. We kind of wanted someone with Acadia Parish ties. Plus our disciplinarian Derrick Boone coached him at Crowley and he spoke highly of Donavon as well.”
Morris takes over a Rayne program that won the district title last year.
“They lost two key guards off that team, but I really haven’t gotten to sit down and talk with the players because of the coronavirus,” he said.