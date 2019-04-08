The passage of a series of proposals at the LHSAA’s January convention to allow select schools to choose their championship event sites may have a wrinkle for the sport of basketball.
At a meeting of select schools administrators held Monday morning at the Diocese of Lafayette — in advance of Wednesday/Thursday’s LHSAA executive committee in Baton Rouge — an issue with the language of the basketball proposal was raised because it conflicts with a proposal that passed the year before.
Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer, the author of the proposals that passed in football, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball, did not specifically lay out in his basketball proposal that select schools would no longer be participating in a “tournament” at a central location to decide state champions in the five divisions.
“Apparently, somewhere in the basketball proposal, I did not include something that would take out a statement in the handbook,” Boyer said. “So they’re saying basketball may not be affected next year. So (the executive committee) is going to have a meeting Thursday in Baton Rouge, and I’m assuming they will discuss that — to what level basketball is affected.”
The reason the language of the basketball proposal is relevant is because, at the January 2018 convention, principals passed a proposal to split the LHSAA's basketball tournaments between select and nonselect tournaments held on separate weeks. That means that the girls and boys select teams would play semifinal and championship games on one week at one location. The select tourney would be held at the same time as the LHSAA's nonselect girls tourney and a week before the boys nonselect tournament.
The rule splitting the basketball tournaments was supposed to go into effect this school year. But its implementation was postponed due to the LHSAA’s contracts with the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, which has hosted the boys tournament, and the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, the girls tournament host. Now that the contracts with both sites have expired, a bidding process must take place in order to find the homes of the select and nonselect state tournaments.
Boyer’s proposal in basketball, however, was intended to nullify the need for a central location for select semifinal and championship games, which often results in poor attendance.
As is the case in the other sports, the proposal in basketball allows for the higher-seeded select team to either host their semifinal and/or championship game or play them at a neutral site. At least ideally, nonselect schools would be unaffected by the passage of the proposals, including the continued use of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the nonselect football championships.
“I don’t know what happened, come next year January, if I have a proposal that would amend the mistake out (in basketball),” Boyer said. “Would that go into effect, or would they say they’re already under contract (with tournament sites)? I don’t know the answer to that.”
Loyola College Prep principal Johnny LeBlanc is the lone select-school administrator on the executive committee. Boyer’s proposal at the January convention to increase select-school representation on the executive committee was voted down by a decisive margin. But to even his surprise, the proposals to split championship event sites passed in every sport.
The select-school administrators present at the meeting Monday in Lafayette did vote to put together a committee of five administrators, one from each division, to represent their interests. Though they wouldn’t have any power on the executive committee, the committee’s task would be to gather support for future proposals that would affect all select schools.
“There is a direction for us to go, but we’ve got so many people trying to go in so many directions that I don’t think anything is going to get done,” Boyer said. “So it was, ‘Let’s get representation from each division and narrow their focus as we move forward.’
“I think the best part of the day ended up being (select) schools had to extend themselves to come and participate in the meeting, and they have not been doing that. They have not been putting forth the personal effort to get together as select schools, and that was very good to see how many of them came from the four corners of the state.”