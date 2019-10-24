ACA.ComeauxLafayetteHigh012.092719.jpg
Lafayette running back Derezz Landry (15) runs the ball as the Lions host Comeaux on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Thursday, Oct. 24

Acadiana at Sam Houston (1420-AM)

RECORDS: ACAD 7-0, 4-0; SH 6-1, 4-0

NEXT: ACAD at Barbe; SH at Lafayette

Lafayette at Southside (97.7-FM; 107.1-FM)

RECORDS: LAF 4-3, 1-3; SSIDE 4-3, 1-3

NEXT: LAF hosts Sam Houston; SSIDE at Comeaux

Opelousas at Cecilia (105.1-FM)

RECORDS: OPEL 2-4, 1-0; CEC 3-4, 1-1

NEXT: OPEL hosts Breaux Bridge; CEC at Livonia

Centerville at Vermilion Catholic (106.3-FM)

RECORDS: CENT 6-1, 1-1; VC 6-1, 2-0

NEXT: CENT hosts Hanson Memorial; VC at Covenant Christian

Carencro at Abbeville (105.9-FM)

RECORDS: CRO 6-1, 2-0; ABB 1-6, 0-2

NEXT: CRO at St. Thomas More; ABB at Kaplan

St. Thomas More at Northside (103.7-FM)

RECORDS: STM 5-2, 1-1; NSIDE 1-6, 0-1

NEXT: STM hosts Carencro; NSIDE at Westgate

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Westminster Christian

RECORDS: CPC 5-2, 2-0; WCA 5-2, 1-1

NEXT: CPC at North Central; WCA at St. Edmund

Loreauville at West St. Mary

RECORDS: LOR 4-3, 2-2; WSM 2-5, 2-2

NEXT: LOR hosts Ascension Episcopal; WSM hosts Delcambre

Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge

RECORDS: BC 1-6, 0-2; BB 5-2, 1-0

NEXT: BC at Albany; BB at Opelousas

Lafayette Christian at Port Barre

RECORDS: LCA 6-1, 2-0; PB 4-3, 0-1

NEXT: LCA at Rayne; PB at Welsh

Catholic-New Iberia at Houma Christian

RECORDS: CATH 4-3, 4-0; HC 0-7, 0-4

NEXT: CATH at Jeanerette; HC at Franklin

Jeanerette at Delcambre

RECORDS: JEAN 3-4, 1-3; DEL 1-6, 0-4

NEXT: JEAN hosts Catholic-New Iberia; DEL at West St. Mary

Highland Baptist at Hanson Memorial

RECORDS: HIGH 3-4, 1-1; HAN 2-4, 0-2

NEXT: HIGH hosts Central Catholic-MC; HAN at Centerville

Mamou at Northwest

RECORDS: MAM 4-3, 2-0; NWEST 2-5, 1-1

NEXT: MAM at Church Point; NWEST at Iota

Iota at Pine Prairie

RECORDS: IOTA 6-1, 1-1; PP 0-7, 0-2

NEXT: IOTA hosts Northwest; PP at Ville Platte

Church Point at Ville Platte

RECORDS: CP 4-2, 2-0; VP 2-5, 0-2

NEXT: CP hosts Mamou; VP host Pine Prairie

Eunice at Tioga

RECORDS: EUN 5-2, 1-1; TIOGA 7-0, 2-0

NEXT: EUN at North Vermilion; TIOGA at DeRidder

Friday, Oct. 25

Westgate at Teurlings Catholic (96.5-FM)

RECORDS: WEST 5-2, 1-0; TEUR 4-3, 0-2

NEXT: WEST hosts Northside; TEUR at St. Martinville

Kaplan at Crowley (1450-AM)

RECORDS: KAP 3-4, 1-1; CROW 5-2, 1-0

NEXT: KAP hosts Abbeville; CROW at Erath

Notre Dame at Central Private (106.7-FM)

RECORDS: ND 6-1, 1-1; CPS 4-3, 1-0

NEXT: ND hosts Lake Arthur; CPS at Southern Lab

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal (960-AM)

RECORDS: FRAN 4-3, 4-0; AES 5-2, 3-1

NEXT: FRAN hosts Houma Christian; AES at Loreauville

Comeaux at New Iberia

RECORDS: COM 3-4, 2-2; NISH 1-6, 1-3

NEXT: COM hosts Southside; NISH hosts Sulphur

LaGrange at Rayne

RECORDS: RAY 4-3, 1-1; LAG 3-3, 1-0

NEXT: RAY hosts Lafayette Christian; LAG host Washington-Marion

North Vermilion at Washington-Marion

RECORDS: NV 4-3, 1-1; WM 1-6, 0-2

NEXT: NV hosts Eunice; WM at LaGrange

Erath at St. Martinville

RECORDS: ERA 3-4, 1-0; SMHS 3-4, 1-1

NEXT: ERA hosts Crowley; SMHS hosts Teurlings

Grand Lake at Gueydan

RECORDS: GL 5-2, 2-2; GUEY 3-4, 2-2

NEXT: GL at Elton; GUEY at Basile

North Central at Opelousas Catholic

RECORDS: NC 1-6, 0-2; OC 6-1, 1-1

NEXT: NC hosts Catholic-Pointe Coupee; OC hosts Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

St. Edmund at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

RECORDS: STE 4-3, 1-1; SHVP 4-3,1-1

NEXT: STE hosts Westminster; SHVP at Opelousas Catholic

