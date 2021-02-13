ACA.comeauxhoops255.021421
Comeaux guard Daiton Bourque (2) drives to the basket against Sam Houston forward Grant Dixon, left, during their high school boy’s basketball game at Comeaux High School on Friday, February 12, 2021 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rayne 62, LaGrange 52

St. Thomas More 73, Northside 56

Comeaux 64, Sam Houston 43

Washington-Marion 75, North Vermilion 50

Westgate 56, Teurlings Catholic 49

Cecilia 61, Opelousas 60

Notre Dame 51, Westminster 36

Vermilion Catholic 58, Centerville 42

Central Catholic 61, Covenant Christian 13

ESA 55, Midland 28

JS Clark 65, Lacassine 44

WESTGATE (56) Derek Williams 6, Dedrick Latulas 8, Kylan Dugas 6, Ja’Quailen Allen 9, Danny Lewis 17, Keyon Joseph 6, Amazon Eugene 1, Jacavion Jacob 3. Totals:21 (2) 8-20.

TEURLINGS (49) Caleb Thomas 14, Adam Broussard 3, Dylan Guidry 5,Collin Sinitice 4, Bradford Cain 1, Ju Guy 11, Cade Robin 4, Cooper Baudoin 5, Coleman Bond 2. Totals: 14 (4) 9-14.

Westgate 17 16 9 14 - 56

Teurlings 12 7 12 18 - 49

3-pointers - WGATE: Joseph 2; TEUR: Guy 3, Broussard 1. Total Fouls: WGATE 16, TEUR 17.

LAGRANGE (52) Darien Trahan 4, Omarion Randolph 1, Knyles Randle 2, Jason Wilson 6, K’wasi Jack 16, 1Kareem Ceasae 2, Tim Johnson 11. Totals: 17 (4) 6-13.

RAYNE (62) Rico Price 8, Dashaunte Cormier 6, Tayshaun Colemb 24, Jyrius Cole 9, Lance Smith 10, Rhetoric Freeman 5. Totals: 21 (2) 14-23.

LaGrange 17 15 13 7 - 52

Rayne 13 17 18 14 - 62

3-pointers - LAG: Wilson 2, Trahan 1, Johnson 1; RAY: Colemb 2. Total Fouls: LAG 21, RAY 14.

NORTHSIDE (56) Zion McCoy 2, Javein Moore 25, Everelle Prejean 16, Tyler Harris 4, Jayden Dugas 3, Johntrell Thomas 2, Jamarian Johnnie 4. Totals: 12 (9) 5-11.

ST. THOMAS MORE (73) Christian Landry 13, Jaden Shelvin 12, Carter Domingue 25, Jack Bech 8, Dominick Jenkins 4, Evan Savoy 3, bryce Boullion 2, Jaxon Moncla 6. Totals: 22 (8) 5-9.

Northside 15 11 16 14 - 56

St. Thomas More 18 16 13 26 - 73

3-pointers - NOR: Moore 5, Prejean 3, Dugas 1; STM: Landry 3, Domingue 2, Savoy 1, Moncla 2. Total Fouls: NOR 11, STM 13.

SCHEDULES

Monday’s Games

Bunkie at Beau Chene, Mamou at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte, Port Barre at Eunice, Notre Dame at Teurlings, Houma Christian at Franklin, Catholic-NI at Jeanerette, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, Northwest at Catholic-PC, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Centerville.

Tuesday’s Games

3-5A - Comeaux at Barbe, Lafayette High at Sam Houston, Acadiana at New Iberia, Southside at Sulphur.

4-4A - Washington-Marion at LaGrange, North Vermilion at Rapides.

5-4A - Northside at Westgate, Carencro at St. Thomas More.

6-4A - Cecilia at Livonia.

5-3A - Northwest at Iota.

6-3A - Abbeville at Kaplan, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville, Crowley at Erath.

5-1A - Sacred Heart-VP at Northside Christian, St. Edmund at University Academy, Westminster at Opelousas Catholic.

8-1A - Central Catholic at Highland Baptist.

7-B - Grand Lake at Hathaway, Lacassine at Hackberry.

Wednesday’s Games

Teurlings at Brusly, West St. Mary at Delcambre, Midland at Merryville, St. John at ESA.

Thursday’s Games

Iota at Mamou, Franklin at Catholic-NI, Church Point at Pine Prairie, West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal, Jeanerette at Loreauville, Basile at St. Edmund.

Friday’s Games

3-5A - Southside at Comeaux, Sam Houston at Barbe, Lafayette High at Acadiana, New Iberia at Sulphur.

4-4A - LaGrange at Eunice, Rayne at Washington-Marion, ESA at North Vermilion.

5-4A - St. Thomas More at LCA, Teurlings at Northside, Westgate at St. Thomas More.

6-4A - Opelousas at Beau Chene.

5-3A -Ville Platte at Northwest.

6-3A - Erath at Abbeville, Kaplan at David Thibodaux, St. Martinville at Crowley.

6-2A - Elton at Lake Arthur, St. Thomas More at LCA.

7-2A - Delcambre at Houma Christian.

5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at Menard, Sacred Heart-VP at Lacassine, Hackberry at Westminster.

8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic, Covenant Christian at Hanson, Centerville at Highland Baptist.

7-B - Bell City at Gueydan, ESA at North Vermilion, Midland at Northside Christian.

Saturday’s Games

Madison Prep at North Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Catholic-NI 35, Ascension Episcopal 26

Lafayette High 80, New Iberia 30

Southside 44, Barbe 32

Sulphur 58, Acadiana 42

St. Thomas More 64, Northside 24

St. Edmund 56, Eunice 31

LaGrange 62, Rayne 36

Washington-Marion 30, North Vermilion 29

Westgate 43, Teurlings 37

Lacassine 70, JS Clark 33

Vermilion Catholic 56, Centerville 39

Central Catholic 70, Covenant Christian 25

Highland Baptist 68, Hanson 31

Kaplan 39, Crowley 31

Abbeville 54, David Thibodaux 35

Delcambre 52, West St. Mary 29

Catholic-NI 35, Ascension Episcopal 26

ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (26) L. Martin 2, AK Charbonnet 9, Maddy Justas 3, Annie Mouton 2, Camille Blanchard 6, Payten Musso 2, Linden Musso 2. Totals: 5 (4) 4-12.

CATHOLIC-NI (35) Khameron Grayson 12, Zy’Rien Green 8, Regan Hamilton 4, Hermonie Hall 2, McKenzie Narcisse 4, Rylee Borel 5. Totals: 14 (0) 7-15.

Ascension Episcopal 1 10 11 4 - 26

Catholic-NI 4 15 8 8 - 35

3-pointers - AES: Charbonnet 2, Justas 1, Blanchard 1. Total Fouls: AES 17, CATH 13.

St. Thomas More 64, Northside 24

NORTHSIDE (24) Makyra Thibodeaux 2, Alaysha Veal 8, MacKenzie Bruno 6, Katelyn Simon 4, Aranae Alexander 4. Totals: 11 2-9.

ST. THOMAS MORE (64) Angelle Doucet 15, Claire Hader 19, Sophie Perkins 5, Lily Juneau 2, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 4, Lilly Roger 1, AC Froehlich 7, Anna Saccaro 3, Reese Dupont 4, Gracie Tierney 2. Totals: 15 (10) 4-8.

Northside 10 10 6 8 - 24

STM 11 13 19 20 - 64

3-pointers - STM: Hader 5, Doucet 3, Perkins 1, Saccaro 1. Total Fouls: NOR 10, STM 8.

