BOYS BASKETBALL
Westgate 56, Teurlings 49
Rayne 62, LaGrange 52
St. Thomas More 73, Northside 56
Comeaux 64, Sam Houston 43
Washington-Marion 75, North Vermilion 50
St. Thomas More 73, Northside 56
Westgate 56, Teurlings Catholic 49
Cecilia 61, Opelousas 60
Notre Dame 51, Westminster 36
Vermilion Catholic 58, Centerville 42
Central Catholic 61, Covenant Christian 13
ESA 55, Midland 28
JS Clark 65, Lacassine 44
Westgate 56, Teurlings 49
WESTGATE (56) Derek Williams 6, Dedrick Latulas 8, Kylan Dugas 6, Ja’Quailen Allen 9, Danny Lewis 17, Keyon Joseph 6, Amazon Eugene 1, Jacavion Jacob 3. Totals:21 (2) 8-20.
TEURLINGS (49) Caleb Thomas 14, Adam Broussard 3, Dylan Guidry 5,Collin Sinitice 4, Bradford Cain 1, Ju Guy 11, Cade Robin 4, Cooper Baudoin 5, Coleman Bond 2. Totals: 14 (4) 9-14.
Westgate 17 16 9 14 - 56
Teurlings 12 7 12 18 - 49
3-pointers - WGATE: Joseph 2; TEUR: Guy 3, Broussard 1. Total Fouls: WGATE 16, TEUR 17.
Rayne 62, LaGrange 52
LAGRANGE (52) Darien Trahan 4, Omarion Randolph 1, Knyles Randle 2, Jason Wilson 6, K’wasi Jack 16, 1Kareem Ceasae 2, Tim Johnson 11. Totals: 17 (4) 6-13.
RAYNE (62) Rico Price 8, Dashaunte Cormier 6, Tayshaun Colemb 24, Jyrius Cole 9, Lance Smith 10, Rhetoric Freeman 5. Totals: 21 (2) 14-23.
LaGrange 17 15 13 7 - 52
Rayne 13 17 18 14 - 62
3-pointers - LAG: Wilson 2, Trahan 1, Johnson 1; RAY: Colemb 2. Total Fouls: LAG 21, RAY 14.
St. Thomas More 73, Northside 56
NORTHSIDE (56) Zion McCoy 2, Javein Moore 25, Everelle Prejean 16, Tyler Harris 4, Jayden Dugas 3, Johntrell Thomas 2, Jamarian Johnnie 4. Totals: 12 (9) 5-11.
ST. THOMAS MORE (73) Christian Landry 13, Jaden Shelvin 12, Carter Domingue 25, Jack Bech 8, Dominick Jenkins 4, Evan Savoy 3, bryce Boullion 2, Jaxon Moncla 6. Totals: 22 (8) 5-9.
Northside 15 11 16 14 - 56
St. Thomas More 18 16 13 26 - 73
3-pointers - NOR: Moore 5, Prejean 3, Dugas 1; STM: Landry 3, Domingue 2, Savoy 1, Moncla 2. Total Fouls: NOR 11, STM 13.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Bunkie at Beau Chene, Mamou at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte, Port Barre at Eunice, Notre Dame at Teurlings, Houma Christian at Franklin, Catholic-NI at Jeanerette, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, Northwest at Catholic-PC, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Centerville.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Comeaux at Barbe, Lafayette High at Sam Houston, Acadiana at New Iberia, Southside at Sulphur.
4-4A - Washington-Marion at LaGrange, North Vermilion at Rapides.
5-4A - Northside at Westgate, Carencro at St. Thomas More.
6-4A - Cecilia at Livonia.
5-3A - Northwest at Iota.
6-3A - Abbeville at Kaplan, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville, Crowley at Erath.
5-1A - Sacred Heart-VP at Northside Christian, St. Edmund at University Academy, Westminster at Opelousas Catholic.
8-1A - Central Catholic at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Grand Lake at Hathaway, Lacassine at Hackberry.
Wednesday’s Games
Teurlings at Brusly, West St. Mary at Delcambre, Midland at Merryville, St. John at ESA.
Thursday’s Games
Iota at Mamou, Franklin at Catholic-NI, Church Point at Pine Prairie, West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal, Jeanerette at Loreauville, Basile at St. Edmund.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Southside at Comeaux, Sam Houston at Barbe, Lafayette High at Acadiana, New Iberia at Sulphur.
4-4A - LaGrange at Eunice, Rayne at Washington-Marion, ESA at North Vermilion.
5-4A - St. Thomas More at LCA, Teurlings at Northside, Westgate at St. Thomas More.
6-4A - Opelousas at Beau Chene.
5-3A -Ville Platte at Northwest.
6-3A - Erath at Abbeville, Kaplan at David Thibodaux, St. Martinville at Crowley.
6-2A - Elton at Lake Arthur, St. Thomas More at LCA.
7-2A - Delcambre at Houma Christian.
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at Menard, Sacred Heart-VP at Lacassine, Hackberry at Westminster.
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic, Covenant Christian at Hanson, Centerville at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Bell City at Gueydan, ESA at North Vermilion, Midland at Northside Christian.
Saturday’s Games
Madison Prep at North Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catholic-NI 35, Ascension Episcopal 26
Lafayette High 80, New Iberia 30
Southside 44, Barbe 32
Sulphur 58, Acadiana 42
St. Thomas More 64, Northside 24
St. Edmund 56, Eunice 31
LaGrange 62, Rayne 36
Washington-Marion 30, North Vermilion 29
Westgate 43, Teurlings 37
Lacassine 70, JS Clark 33
Vermilion Catholic 56, Centerville 39
Central Catholic 70, Covenant Christian 25
Highland Baptist 68, Hanson 31
Kaplan 39, Crowley 31
Abbeville 54, David Thibodaux 35
Delcambre 52, West St. Mary 29
Catholic-NI 35, Ascension Episcopal 26
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (26) L. Martin 2, AK Charbonnet 9, Maddy Justas 3, Annie Mouton 2, Camille Blanchard 6, Payten Musso 2, Linden Musso 2. Totals: 5 (4) 4-12.
CATHOLIC-NI (35) Khameron Grayson 12, Zy’Rien Green 8, Regan Hamilton 4, Hermonie Hall 2, McKenzie Narcisse 4, Rylee Borel 5. Totals: 14 (0) 7-15.
Ascension Episcopal 1 10 11 4 - 26
Catholic-NI 4 15 8 8 - 35
3-pointers - AES: Charbonnet 2, Justas 1, Blanchard 1. Total Fouls: AES 17, CATH 13.
St. Thomas More 64, Northside 24
NORTHSIDE (24) Makyra Thibodeaux 2, Alaysha Veal 8, MacKenzie Bruno 6, Katelyn Simon 4, Aranae Alexander 4. Totals: 11 2-9.
ST. THOMAS MORE (64) Angelle Doucet 15, Claire Hader 19, Sophie Perkins 5, Lily Juneau 2, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 4, Lilly Roger 1, AC Froehlich 7, Anna Saccaro 3, Reese Dupont 4, Gracie Tierney 2. Totals: 15 (10) 4-8.
Northside 10 10 6 8 - 24
STM 11 13 19 20 - 64
3-pointers - STM: Hader 5, Doucet 3, Perkins 1, Saccaro 1. Total Fouls: NOR 10, STM 8.