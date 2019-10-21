1. Acadiana (7-0, 4-0)
With Notre Dame and Opelousas Catholic losing in Week 7, the Wreckin’ Rams are now the Acadiana area’s lone unbeaten team. Acadiana kept its unblemished record intact with a 46-0 shutout of New Iberia, a game where they held the Yellow Jackets to 170 total yards and 2.7 yards per play. It’s further evidence that the Rams, on top zof their always-effective rushing attack and improved passing game, have an elite defense. The NISH win was the first time Acadiana blanked an opposing offense, but it hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in any game. Now the Rams turn to a road trip to Sam Houston, whose lone loss came against Carencro in Week 3, that could serve as the de facto district championship game. It’s a realistic possibility that the Rams could be the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A playoffs, especially if they go undefeated.
Up next: Friday at Sam Houston (6-1, 4-0)
2. Lafayette Christian (6-1, 2-0)
Doubters be damned, the Knights are here to stay. It really doesn’t matter how LCA beat Notre Dame 17-14 last Thursday in Crowley. Because when you’re playing a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2014, all that matters is outscoring the opponent. The Knights did that, utilizing a defense that continues to be the team's backbone and an offense that made just enough plays when it mattered. That include Errol Rogers Jr.’s highlight-worthy touchdown pass to Ethan Laing, where Rogers retreated to his own goal line and heaved a desperation pass. That play not only tied the game at 14 in the fourth quarter; it seemed to knock the Pioneers on their heels, as they proceeded to go three-and-out. Then Rogers and the Knights put together a game-winning driving, overcoming penalties with clutch completions to set up a 25-yard field goal by Louie Davies. Could LCA and Notre Dame meet again for the Division III title? Considering how good the first meeting was, one could only hope.
Up next: Friday at Port Barre (4-3, 0-1)
3. Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1)
Before the LCA game, Pios coach Lewis Cook acknowledged the 50-game regular season winning streak was going to end at some point. A three-point loss to a two-time state champion isn’t a bad way for a remarkable run to come to a conclusion. Overall, the Pioneers should be just fine, but what’s more of a concern is how Notre Dame will adjust without star running back C.J. Thibodeaux, who suffered what appeared to be a significant injury against LCA. The good news is backup quarterback Parker Seilhan gained valuable experience early in the season when starting quarterback Ben Broussard was recovering from a hand injury. Broussard is essentially an extra tailback for the Pios because of his effectiveness as a runner, so he could slide into a more permanent role at running back if Notre Dame goes that route.
Up next: Friday at Central Private (4-3, 1-0)
4. Westgate (5-2, 1-0)
The Tigers could use a break from playing top-ranked teams. A week after upsetting St. Thomas More, Westgate entertained new No. 1 Lakeshore for a nondistrict game last week. After falling behind 13-7, the undefeated Titans scored 28 unanswered points, all of which came on rushing scores by quarterback Christian Wescott, to win 35-13. As Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said, Lakeshore was simply the more physical team and controlled the pace. The Titans ran 62 plays to the Tigers’ 45 and outgained them by 123 yards. Lakeshore’s 5-of-10 clip on third-down conversions and three Westgate turnovers were big factors in the time of possession disparity. Entering the game, the Tigers hadn’t given up more than 21 points in any game. But this is far from a bad loss, and it doesn’t erase what Westgate did last week against STM. That’s why the Tigers remain at No. 4 in the Super 10.
Up next: Friday at Teurlings Catholic (4-3, 0-2)
5. St. Thomas More (5-2, 1-1)
A 38-13 win against rival Teurlings Catholic had to be such a relief for the Cougars. STM snapped a rare two-game losing streak with a dominant defense, including three interceptions by Dominic Zepherin. The junior cornerback returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown and totaled 115 interception return yards. Outside of the shootout that was the 52-50 loss to Catholic-Baton Rouge in Week 5, the Cougars defense has been excellent. The win against the Rebels was the fifth time this season the Cougars held an opponent to under 20 points. It was also good to see wide receiver Jack Bech rebound from a minor injury, catching six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Caleb Holstein has a chance to become the school's most prolific passer next week against Northside. He is 85 yards and two touchdowns shy of program records.
Up next: Friday at Northside (1-6, 0-1)
6. Carencro (6-1, 2-0)
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Carencro’s 45-6 win against Northside, which pushed the Bears into first place in District 5-4A, was the rushing productivity. Carencro needed reliable ball carriers to emerge when Traylon Prejean went down with a season-ending injury in the district opener against Teurlings. Against the Vikings, the Bears received solid outings from a few sources and rushed for 343 yards. On top of a 132 yards and three touchdowns from leading rusher Kendrell Williams, quarterback Tavion Faulk totaled 71 yards and a touchdown, and Lucas Williams and Dontae Darjean tallied 48 and 44 yards. If the Bears can get that kind of production the rest of the way, their hopes of a deep playoff run are still realistic.
Up next: Friday at Abbeville (1-6, 0-2)
7. Teurlings Catholic (4-3, 0-2)
You may notice that Teurlings is on the only team in the Super 10 with three losses, but their defeats have come against the Nos. 3, 5 and 6 teams in these rankings. The Rebels are undergoing a brutal five-game stretch and a date with No. 4 Westgate is on deck. Teurlings is 1-3 in those games, including a win against a good Breaux Bridge team and competitive losses to Notre Dame and Carencro. Despite the 25-point loss to St. Thomas More last week, Teurlings produced nine sacks, forced a fumble and held the Cougars to a 3-of-14 clip on third down. The Rebels’ biggest problem, like it was the previous week against the Bears, was turnovers. Teurlings threw four interceptions, including one for a touchdown. It’s going to be tough to win games against quality opponents, if you give the ball away that often. Still, at this point, we can’t drop the Rebels any lower than No. 7.
Up next: Friday versus Westgate (5-2, 1-0)
8. Breaux Bridge (5-2, 1-0)
In the grand scheme of things, Breaux Bridge’s 42-35 overtime loss to Thibodaux isn’t a huge deal. Thibodaux is a Class 5A team that entered with a 5-1 record. Losing to a good team, especially one in a higher classification, often helps you more than beating a bad one. Still, Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau is not one for moral victories, and his team certainly had its opportunities last week. Giving up a touchdown two plays after taking the lead late in the fourth quarter was a backbreaker. In overtime, Pourciau blamed himself for not getting the ball to star wide receiver Dartravien Girod, who caught seven passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. On top of that, Breaux Bridge coughed up the ball three times and turned the ball over downs twice in the first half, including once inside the Thibodaux 5-yard line. The Tigers are more than capable of making a run in the Class 4A playoffs, but they will have to capitalize on scoring chances and eliminate costly mistakes to do so.
Up next: Friday versus Beau Chene (1-6, 0-2)
9. Church Point (4-2, 2-0)
Coming off a huge win against Iota, last week’s road trip to Northwest appeared to be a tricky game for the Bears. The Raiders seemed to be better than their 2-4 record indicated. But Church Point jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and held on for a 37-28 win. Rodney Dupuis rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown, breaking the program’s career rushing record. Next is a road trip to 2-5 Ville Platte, which gave Iota all it wanted last week in 13-12 loss. But if Church Point can get past that, an outright district championship would be in reach.
Up next: Friday at Ville Platte (2-5, 0-2)
10. Opelousas Catholic (6-1, 1-1)
Frankly, we didn’t see this coming. It’s one thing for the Vikings to drop a road game to a solid Catholic-Point Coupee team, but we didn’t foresee OC losing by 34 points. But turnovers and penalties can sink any good team, and that’s exactly what happened against the Hornets. OC gave the ball away six times and was penalized nine times for 95 yards. Catholic-PC turned a 7-3 game into a blowout by outscoring the Vikings 31-7 in the third quarter. The loss probably eliminates OC's chances of repeating as district champions, but a strong chance remains for the Vikings winning nine games and entering the Division IV playoffs as a high seed. We’re also keeping OC in the Super 10 because of its win against Vermilion Catholic in Week 2.
Up next: Friday versus North Central (1-6, 0-2)
On the outside look in: Vermilion Catholic (6-1, 2-0), Catholic-New Iberia (4-3, 4-0), Iota (6-1, 1-1)