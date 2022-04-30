Top-seeded Claiborne Christian defeated No. 2 Northside Christian 15-1 in the Division V state championship game at the LHSAA select softball tournament Saturday at St. Julien Park in Broussard.
The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
Northside Christian coach Ryan Hanagriff said he was proud of his team Saturday despite the loss.
“They played very well all season long,” Hanagriff said. “Hats off to Claiborne Christian. They are a really good team, and they are very well coached.”
It was an emotional scene after the game when Hanagriff and other coaches spoke to the team.
“We told them that there are a lot of other kids on ballclubs that would love to be in this game we just played and we are,” Hanagriff said. “They worked hard and earned their spot being here.”
The No. 2 Northside Christian’s offense found some rhythm too late in the game and failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities.
Claiborne Christian survived three scenarios when Northside Christian loaded the bases but only gave up one run.
“The mistakes that we make we need to fix them,” Hanagriff said. “We need to work hard at getting better at those situations and we will.”
One of the young players on Northside Christian is eighth- grader Madelynn Hebert. Hebert came into the game as a relief pitcher for Rory Thibodeaux and finished the game.
Hebert showed her toughness on one play after entering in the bottom of the third inning. Hebert was hit in the face by her first baseman who was trying to throw a runner out at third base.
Doctors and trainers cleared her after the incident and she continued pitching. Hebert said she was fine after the game and just had a big headache.
“It scared her for sure, but she’s a really tough kid,” Hanagriff said. “Her parents raised her to be tough and she was cleared by the doctors and medics. Sshe wanted to play so she did and she played very well.”
Hebert said the mistakes made in Saturday’s game will be used as motivation going into next season.
“There were some things we could’ve done better,” Hebert said. “We jumped on them late so we did not get all the runs we wanted.”
Northside Christian’s defense also struggled early, leading to Claiborne Christian scoring multiple runs in four innings.
Northside Christian turned a double play in the bottom of the third inning. The play helped to swing the momentum a little bit in but the offense could not get going.