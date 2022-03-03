For the first time since moving up to Division III, Lafayette Christian’s boys basketball program are in the state finals.
Although they fell short of advancing to the finals each of the past two seasons, the Knights aren’t interested in simply reaching the title game.
They want to win it.
“We still got a sour taste in our mouths from last two years losing in the semis,” said Knights senior point guard Braylon Richard, who scored 15 points in the semifinals win over Episcopal of Baton Rouge. “… still not satisfied.”
Richard and the No. 2-seeded Knights (28-5) will look to complete the task of winning a state championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday when they face No. 1-seed Newman in the finals at the Cajundome. If successful, it would be the Knights’ first boys basketball state championship since 2019 when they won the third of three consecutive Division IV state titles.
“It’s huge,” Broussard said about being able to play for a state title in Lafayette. “We have played in nine straight Top 28s. We have a chance to take it a step further this year, so we kind of broke that little curse we had going on. For an opportunity for our kids to play for a championship in the Cajundome is sweet.”
“It feels good,” said Richard, whose Knights have won seven consecutive games. “I expected us to make it the last two years and we came up short in the end of both years. So, it means everything.”
But winning that state championship won’t be an easy feat for the Knights, who will face a Newman team playing in a second consecutive Division III finals after finishing as the state runner-up to Dunham last year. Newman defeated No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 70-51 on Thursday.
“(Game plan) will be extremely different, because they have a ton of threats,” Broussard said of Newman.
Among those offensive threats for the Greenies are Chris Lockett (9), Todd Jones (13), Austin Montgomery (16) and Canin Jefferson (14), all of whom combined to score 52 points in the semifinals win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
“They are going to be a little bit tougher to stop,” Broussard said. “But I think we can do it. We’ll be ready, I’ll tell you that.”
Talent and athletic ability aren’t the only things that make Newman, who is on a 12-game winning streak, tough to defend. It’s also the amount of size they have throughout their roster. Locket is a 6-5 junior, Jones is a 6-8 senior, Montgomery is a 6-5 senior, and they also have Arch Manning, who is 6-5 and 6-7 sophomore Chris Leman.
"Newman is obviously a little bit taller than Episcopal, so they’ll be a little bit tougher to guard,” Broussard said. “But if we continue to stick together and we follow the scouting report, we’ll have a shot at this thing on Saturday.”