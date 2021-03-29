Lafayette Christian is a state championship contender in almost every sport, and baseball now appears to be on that list.
The Knights were off to a promising start last baseball season in Greg Fontenot’s first season as head coach before the COVID-19 shutdown last year, and they are showing that start was no fluke, with a 17-2, a school best.
The Knights are still a young team, but they have more experience in the starting lineup and have excelled at pitching and playing defense.
“We were 9-3 before COVID hit,” Fontenot said. “We would sometimes have fourth eighth graders starting and only one senior, so I expected us to get off to another good start this year. It’s a blessing to see consistency with the young guys in the lineup. Our focus from jump was pitching and playing defense. We’ve been really grinding away at the fundamentals, throwing strikes and limiting walks, and they’ve done a great job of it this year.”
The Knights' pitching staff is led by Miles Jusitn, who has 47 strikeouts and only four walks in 26 innings, and two-way standout Hunter Lail.
“Miles (Justin) has done a great job of eliminating walks,” Fontenot said. “He’s been our guy from jump and is winning big games for us. Hunter (Lail) compliments him well. His ERA is right at 1.00, and he’s also done a good job at eliminating walks.”
The lineup is led by two-sport athlete Brylan Green, who is once again the leadoff hitter playing center field, along with Lail and another two-sport athlete in Daegan Mitchell.
“Brylan (Green) is the guy that gets us going,” Fontenot said. “Everyone knows him from football, but he can after it in baseball. Hunter (Lail) plays third base for us when he’s not pitchin, and Daegan (Mitchell) has jumped in right away from basketball. Those three have done a great job setting the table for us this past year.”
The Knights also have depth in the lineup and the pitching staff highlighted by pinch hitter and No. 3 starter Michael Simien,.
“Having depth is key to having guys come in playing late innings or hit in big-time situations,” Fontenot said. “Michael Simien has come in and gotten big hits. It’s good to have guys like that on the bench because it compliments the starters well. He’s only our No. 3 pitcher, but he’s 3-0 with a 1.60 ERA and has been our darkhorse later in the week when we start running out of pitching.”
The Knights continue district play this week against Port Barre and have rescheduled a highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame on Thursday, April 8 in what could be for the district championship.
“If we play our brand of baseball, we’ll be in any game,” Fontenot said. ‘We have a tough opponent coming up with Port Barre. I tell the kids don’t look ahead, just focus on going 1-0. We’re looking forward to district, we’re not afraid to play anyone.”
With the Knights having already shattered their single- season record for wins, which was 13, they will be looking for their first playoff win and more down the stretch.
“I’m happy with where we’re at right now as a program,” Fontenot said. “The kids have bought in, now it’s just a matter of grinding and putting in the work, and they’ve done it and deserve success. If you put in the work, success will come, and I believe there’s a bright future for LCA baseball.”