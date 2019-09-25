The difference between how Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau felt after the Tigers’ jamboree against Carencro and how he feels now is, well, drastic.
“To be honest with you, after the jamboree, I didn’t know if we could win three games all year,” Pourciau said. “Seriously, I really felt like that after the jamboree.”
Indeed, there weren’t many positives for Pourciau and his staff to take away from Breaux Bridge’s 20-0 loss to the Bears at Cajun Field late last month. Carencro scored on all three of its offensive possessions in the 24-minute exhibition, including a 16-play, 80-yard drive that chewed 10 minutes and 15 seconds off the clock. The Tigers, on the other hand, didn’t cross midfield during any of their four drives, struggling mightily to protect quarterback Gavan Courville.
But compared to where Breaux Bridge is now entering a Week 4 tilt against reigning Class 3A champion Eunice, the jamboree feels like years ago. The Tigers are 3-0, including beating two-time Division III finalist Catholic-New Iberia in Week 2 and a 20-point win against rival St. Martinville last week.
And Pourciau still feels like his team is “ways away from being really good.”
“That jamboree film was the best thing for us,” Pourciau said. “I think it made all of us realize we’re not last year’s team, and we’re not as good as the kids thought we were.”
Carencro may have been at the time, but just comparing personnel on paper, it didn’t seem like Breaux Bridge was 20 points worse than the Bears. And there were some very obvious reasons why the Tigers struggled in the jamboree.
First and foremost, Pourciau has taken over the offensive play calling duties after calling the defense during all of his time at the school. Pourciau’s defensive assistants are using a by-committee approach in coaching the defense.
That, on top of moving kids around, made for an unrefined product in late August.
“We were still trying to find ourselves,” Pourciau said. “Not that we got everything figured out, but I think in that jamboree, we made some changes about ourselves and slowly got better. So it was good. You learn a whole helluva a lot more losing than you do winning.”
Pourciau said feels more confident calling playings as each week passes — he credits his tremendous offensive skill talent for making things easier for him — and the Tigers have also solidified their offensive line, which featured four new starters entering the season.
“After the jamboree, we had an injury, and we shuffled some guys around, and we think we got them in the right spot,” Pourciau said. “They’ve been a lot better. We weren’t great last week, but they’ve been better Week 1 and 2 than the jamboree — a lot better.”
The 3-0 Bobcats have founds ways to win in dramatically different ways.
The season opener against Northwest featured a 42-point outburst in the fourth quarter by Eunice, turning a tight game into a 73-34 win. Largely because of their defense, the Bobcats beat rival Jennings 19-7 in Week 2. The Week 3 road trip to Ville Platte wasn’t much of a contest, as Eunice won 47-6.
Trosclair is pleased with how his team has performed to this point, especially a defense that had to replace nine starters from last year.
“We feel pretty good about where we are,” Trosclair said. “Whenever we play Jennings, that’s the oldest rivalry for Eunice, so that game could go any way, any time. We’ve had a lot of crazy games (against Jennings), so we never really worry about the score in that one. But we’ve been pretty efficient on offense, and our defense has been performing better than we thought that they would at this time. Because we replaced a lot of guys, so they’ve stepped up pretty fast.”
As odd as it may sound, Pourciau is somewhat worried about Friday’s matchup against the undefeated Bobcats being a trap game. The Tigers certainly respect what Eunice has done over the last year, and going on the road presents its own challenges. But the contest against the defending champions who’ve moved up to Class 4A comes at an interesting point in Breaux Bridge’s season — between rivalry games.
As Pourciau acknowledges, games against rivals like St. Martinville, Teurlings and Cecilia mean significantly more in Breaux Bridge. The Tigers play Teurlings and Cecilia in the first two weeks of October.
“I know this, the coaches aren’t looking (past Eunice),” Pourciau said. “I would hate that our kids are. So we’re really trying to sell the fact of how big this one is and how good of a team Eunice is. Because kids tend to worry about those ones that seem more important to them, but we know how big of a game this is and, like I said, how good of a program they have.”
Fortunately for the Tigers, they’ve already faced the Wing-T twice this season in matchups against New Iberia and Catholic-NI. In fact, NISH coach Curt Ware was previously an assistant under long-time Bobcats coach Paul Trosclair.
“All three of their Wing-T’s are different,” Pourciau said. “But there’s enough similarities to where we can kind of be familiar with it, and it’s not something totally off the wall and new. So I’m hoping that’s an advantage for us.”
With Eunice moving up in class, this will be its first game against 4A opponent before it starts District 4-4A play in two weeks.
“This is our first 4A test, and it’s a big one,” Trosclair said. “It’s a tough one. But we are in 4A, so we need to be ready for this kind of team.”