Rick Gaille, who coached St. James High to three appearances in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic, died Sunday. Gaille was diagnosed with cancer a year ago.
Gaille's wife, Elaine, posted a statement on social media, "As you all know my husband has always been a competitor in everything he has ever done. And yes, he fought until the very last breath he took today. Our family would like to express our gratitude for the overwhelming love and support Rick and our family has received over the past year."
Gaille coached St. James for 19 years, compiling a 169-72 record through the 2010 season. He then went on to be a broadcaster and writer, continuing a football career that never included a down as a player.
"He was tough on his players but in the end, they loved him for it," said Don Rodrigue, a longtime assistant to Gaille. "Most people think of him as a ball coach and don't understand how intelligent he was. He could see things about the season in advance and knew how to approach the each game and the season."
Gaille got into coaching after playing golf at East Jefferson and UNO. He also was among the top competitors at the LGA's Louisiana Amateur early in his career at St. James. His St. James football teams were the Class 3A runners-up in 1994 and 1996 and added a 3A runner-up finish in 2007.
Tough, grueling practices and a Wing-T offense were trademarks of Gaille's tenure at St. James. Rodrigue recalled a time Gaille used golf to illustrate the importance of practice. He hit 10 golf balls from one goal line to within 10 feet of each other under the opposite goal post.
"He told them 'That is why you practice … so what you do becomes routine.' And they got it."
Current St. James coach Robert Valdez coached against Gaille as West St. John's coach. Valdez said he will always remember the way Gaiile carried himself and treated others.
"The thing I will always remember about coach Gaille was how charismatic he was," Valdez said. "He was a competitor, and he wanted to beat you. But he always spoke to everyone. He did so much to re-brand this program. He was so organized and thought went into everything he did. And his teams were tough and physical."