When a volleyball team sweeps an opponent in three games and advances to the semifinals, one would think everyone would be all smiles.
That wasn’t the case for Teurlings Catholic head coach Terry Hebert, who wasn’t thrilled with his Lady Rebels’ overall performance in their 25-14, 25-10 and 25-12 win over Riverdale in the Division II quarterfinals Thursday.
Drawing the ire of Hebert was the amount of errors committed by the Lady Rebels throughout the match, most notably in Game 1.
“We definitely were not on cruise control (Thursday),” Hebert said. “They scored 14 points in the first game and 13 of those came on errors by us. It wasn’t pretty. The second and third sets were better, but we just can’t make errors like this and get to where we want to be at the end of this.”
Hebert, whose Lady Rebels improved to 30-11 on the season, attributed some of the errors to state tournament jitters.
“I know that this group with the exception of two or three players are not used to this environment,” Hebert said. “I know they had some nerves and I expected them to be nervous, but I also expected those nerves to settle down.”
The Lady Rebels’ top performers on the night were Reagan Richey (12 kills, 3 aces), Alex Barrett (11 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 16 digs), Samantha Fontenot (20 assists), Emma Cother (15 assists), Kenley Nonato (14 digs) and Hayley Hillman (4 blocks).
“I demand more and better play than what we just had,” Hebert said. “Once again, it may be first game jitters, but I’m going to hold them to a higher standard of play. We have to play better if we’re going to go any further in this tournament.”