No. 15 Kaplan, which has won five straight games, travels to second-seeded Sterlington on Friday in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Last week, the Panthers (10-0) came from behind to survive in overtime versus No. 31 Crowley.
"I'm cringing because Sterlington has something to prove," said Kaplan coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief, whose team handled No. 18 Bossier 46-14 last week.
"Now they're mad," Lotief said. "I'm not too excited about that. They're a good football team that didn't play well and it showed. They play as a team. They're a lot like us in that they have a team-first mentality and a lot of discipline."
Led by quarterback Hayes Crockett and tailback Dallas Reagor, the Panthers are averaging more than 35 points per game.
"Their quarterback is committed to Louisiana-Monroe," Lotief said of Crockett, who was kept in check last week by Crowley (4-of-10 passing for 78 yards and an interception).
"He's probably 220 to 230 pounds. They have a three-headed monster on offense. Their fullback (Jordan Townsend) is a load. He reminds me a lot of our fullback (Nathan Sistrunk). There are very few times when he goes for negative yardage, and their tailback (Reagor) dots the I about 9 yards deep."
Against Bossier, Drake Lejeune carried nine times for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Sistrunk added another scoring run, and Mason Frick made the most of his passing opportunities (3 of 4, 85 yards).
Lejeune has rushed for 889 yards on 107 carries with seven touchdowns this year, while Sistrunk has 778 yards on 146 carries with 13 scores.
"Last week was nice, but I'm never satisfied," said Lotief, who has guided the Pirates to three consecutive semifinal appearances. "We lined up and took it right to them."
"We stoned them on defense and did what we wanted on offense. They had good players but as a team was overmatched."
The Pirates (7-4) also got it done on special teams versus Bossier with Cooper Guidry and Britt Bass each kicking a field goal.
"Cooper usually handles the kickoff duties," Lotief said. "He can put it in the end zone on kickoffs. Britt is a freshman with a range of 45 yards. He went in and made one against Lake Arthur. He has ice in his veins."
Bears meet Jennings again
Moving behind an inspired offensive line, Church Point (8-2) has scored an average of almost 50 points per game over the past five weeks.
Last week, the seventh-seeded Bears buried No. 26 Douglass 64-26 as Rodney Dupuis, Gavin Richard and Kollin Guillory combined for 540 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
"As a unit, that's the best the offensive line has played all year," said Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux, whose team travels to No. 23 Jennings (6-5) Friday.
"We're very familiar with Jennings. We played them in Week 1 last year. They've eliminated us two of the last three times from the playoffs. We weren't surprised that they beat Carroll. We knew Jennings could run the ball. They run the veer and with what they do, they gave Carroll some problems."
Jennings, which ousted Church Point in the second round in 2017, received two touchdowns last week from sophomore tailback Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson star tailback Travis Etienne.
"They started out behind last week against Carroll but stormed back," Arceneaux said. "I'm really impressed with their quarterback, Lawrence Wilridge. He does a good job of running their split-back veer offense.
"He does a good job of throwing when he needs to, and Etienne has big-play capabilities. You have to know where he's at on every play."
With 249 yards rushing and three touchdowns last week, Dupuis has totaled 1,376 yards this season with 15 scores.
"In 2017, we played Carroll in the first round," Arceneaux said. "In the fourth quarter, Rodney broke away for a touchdown but pulled up with a hamstring injury. He wasn't at 100% the next week versus Jennings and was held to 40 or 50 yards."
Defense powers Tigers
Westgate is known for its offensive prowess, but the Tigers were especially stingy on defense in a 39-7 win over No. 23 Livonia last week.
The 10th-seeded Tigers collected five sacks, forced three turnovers and tackled the Livonia punter twice — once for a safety — to advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Coach Ryan Antoine's team will face No. 7 Assumption (10-1) on the road Friday.
"Kenery Touriac, Zyion Madison and Jacavion Jacob were the main ones who were back there on the sacks," Antoine said. "It was basically a total defensive effort. We had guys flying around and I was excited about that.
"I love the way we're playing defensively. Alonzo Lewis intercepted a pass and Madison recovered two fumbles. On the two punts, it was Damanthus White and Jordan Doucet making the stops."
Assumption defeated No. 26 LaGrange 24-13 last week.
"They're a tough, sound team," Antoine said of the Mustangs. "They get after it defensively. They're a 10-win ball club, so they know how to win. They have a better record than us and are ranked higher than us.
"Being able to win 10 games in 4A, you definitely know what you're doing. They're 50-50 run-pass on offense with a good running back (Tyran Cassie) and a couple of receivers who can go deep. They use a two-quarterback system on offense. Defensively, their line is real strong."
Assumption, whose only loss was to Class 3A No. 1 St. James, has two common opponents with Westgate.
The Mustangs beat Denham Springs 40-34 and edged Vandebilt Catholic in overtime 26-20.
By comparison, Westgate (8-3) thumped Denham Springs 70-21 and handled Vandebilt 53-13.
"Assumption is a well-coached club that plays with a lot of emotion," said Antoine, who is seeking his first quarterfinals appearance at Westgate. "You can see that on film. They know how to win. They know how to cause turnovers and execute off that.
"They won't make a lot of mistakes. We've kind of been underdogs the whole year. We like the level of competition we've been playing. It makes us feel like we can play with anybody, but we also know there have been games where we haven't played our best and had to crawl forward to try and scrap out a victory."