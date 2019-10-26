Don’t overlook Eunice
It would have been easy to dismiss Eunice after losing both of its previous games against Class 4A competition, including the district opener against Rayne two weeks ago. But the reigning 3A champions proved they have no intentions of being a doormat in their first year in Class 4A, knocking off 4A Tioga on the road Thursday. The Indiana were 7-0 entering the game and, aside from 37-35 win against Leesville, hadn't given up more than 21 points in six of those seven victories. The Bobcats trailed 27-26 in the fourth quarter before Jeoul Hill's 20-yard touchdown catch from Simeon Ardoin. Hill also tallied three rushing touchdowns, while Ardoin was responsible for 257 total yards with two passing scores. The 6-2 Bobcats close the regular season with district games against North Vermilion and LaGrange.
Southside way ahead schedule
Southside was not in danger of missing the playoffs before Thursday’s 63-35 win against Lafayette, sitting at No. 24 in the LHSAA’s most recent Class 5A power ranking, but the Sharks’ fifth victory of the season all but locks them up a spot. That fact that Southside has put themselves in position to reach the postseason in its first season as a member of the LHSAA didn’t seem likely over the summer. But after two years of practicing and playing mostly junior varsity games, the Sharks are proving that good things come to those that wait. The future looks extremely bright for the Josh Fontenot’s program, especially considering quarterback Dillon Monette is just a junior, but it is already way ahead of schedule. Could the Sharks win seven games in Year 1? With winnable district games against Comeaux and New Iberia remaining, it’s certainly possible.
St. Martinville not going away
Despite having to replace an all-district quarterback and an all-state running back from a team that went undefeated in the regular season last year, expectations for St. Martinville were certainly high in their first year in Class 3A. But inconsistency, especially offensively, has plagued the Tigers throughout the 2019 season. SMSH went 2-3 in non-district play, at least partially attributable to the competition level, and split their first two District 6-3A games. But the Tigers shook off last week’s 26-15 loss to Kaplan by beating Erath 28-27 on Friday, stuffing the Bobcats’ two-point conversion try with under a minute remaining. The Tigers, ranked 28th in the most recent Class 3A power rating, close the regular season with games against Teurlings Catholic and Crowley. A win against the Gents would guarantee a least share of the league title.
