Class 5A
1. Catholic-BR (6-0) beat East Ascension 48-29
2. Zachary (6-0) beat Live Oak 54-21
3. Brother Martin (4-0) beat Rummel 45-14
4. Ponchatoula (4-0) beat Mandeville 37-21
5. Alexandria (5-1) lost to West Monroe 28-14
6. Acadiana (4-2) beat Comeaux 65-47
7. Captain Shreve (6-0) beat Benton 48-35
8. Ruston (5-1) beat Pineville 41-0
9. John Curtis (2-1) beat Shaw 37-16
10. Destrehan (3-0) beat Central Lafourche 56-6
Others receiving votes: West Monroe (3-2) beat Alexandria 28-14, Natchitoches Central (6-0) beat Southwood 37-6, Dutchtown (4-1) lost to Woodlawn-BR 27-14, Rummel (3-1) lost to Brother Martin 45-14, Byrd (5-1) beat Parkway 35-24, Benton (4-2) lost to Captain Shreve 48-35, East Ascension (1-3) lost to Catholic-BR 48-29.
Class 4A
1.Karr (3-0) plays Warren Easton Saturday
2. Neville (5-1) beat Franklin Parish 42-0
3. Westgate (5-1) beat St. Thomas More 41-13
4. Warren Easton (2-1) plays Karr Saturday
5. Carencro (4-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 60-13
6. Northwood-Shreveport (3-1)
7. Teurlings Catholic (5-1) lost to Carencro 60-30
8. St. Thomas More (2-4) lost to Westgate 41-13
9. Liberty (5-0) beat St. Michael 21-14
10. Carver (4-0) beat McMain 29-8
Others receiving votes: Cecilia (4-2) beat Breaux Bridge 25-6, Huntington (5-1) beat Bastrop 64-0, Vandebilt Catholic (2-2) beat Ellender 40-24, Leesville (4-2) beat Bolton 42-6, Istrouma (2-2) did not play, Assumption (3-2) beat South Terrebonne 20-7.
Class 3A
1. University (6-0) beat Brusly 42-6
2. Madison Prep (6-0) beat Collegiate Baton Rouge 72-0
3. Sterlington (6-0) beat Union Parish 28-12
4. De La Salle (2-1) plays L.B. Landry Saturday
5. St. James (3-2) lost to Lutcher 41-19
6. Union Parish (3-3) lost to Sterlington 28-12
7. E.D. White (4-0) beat Donaldsonville 41-0
8. Church Point (6-0) beat Iota 43-6
9. Iowa (6-0) beat South Beauregard 49-7
10. Lake Charles Prep (3-3) beat Westlake 40-7
Others receiving votes: Jena (5-1) beat Caldwell 34-12, Lutcher (4-0) beat St. James 41-19, Mansfield (2-3) lost to General Trass 64-48, Brusly (5-1) lost to University 42-6, Abbeville (5-1) lost to St. Martinville 27-24, Westlake (5-1) lost to Lake Charles college Prep 40-7, Donaldsonville (4-1) lost to E.D. White 41-0, St. Martinville (4-2) beat Abbeville 27-24.
Class 2A
1. Many (5-1) beat Winnfield 50-0
2. Lafayette Christian (5-1) beat Lake Arthur 49-0
3. Newman (4-0) beat Fisher 70-0
4. Amite (4-0) beat Varnado 35-14
5. Mangham (5-1) beat Vidalia 42-14
6. Loreauville (6-0) beat Catholic-NI 41-0
7. St. Charles (4-0) beat Lakeshore 22-0
8. Notre Dame (5-1) beat Welsh 47-7
9. General Trass (6-0) beat Delta Charter 62-6
10. North Caddo (5-1) beat Mansfield 64-48
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles (6-0) beat Lakeview 56-14, Rosepine (5-1) beat Kinder 48-22, Dunham (4-2) beat Northeast 43-14, Ascension Episcopal (5-1) beat Delcambre 42-7, Episcopal-BR (5-0) beat Capitol 42-0, Jonesboro-Hodge (5-1) beat Bunkie 51-0.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (6-0) beat River Oaks 55-0
2. Calvary (5-1) beat Homer 45-6
3. Grand Lake (6-0) beat Oberlin 27-20
4. Homer (4-2) lost to Calvary 45-6
5. Southern Lab (3-2) beat Ferriday 49-0
6. Haynesville (4-2) lost to Glenbrook 42-41
7. Oak Grove (3-3) beat Delhi 47-14
8. Ascension Catholic (2-1) beat White Castle 42-22
9. St. Frederick (4-2) lost to Ouachita Christian 25-7
10. St. Edmund (4-2) lost to Opelousas Catholic 42-7
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (5-1) beat Northwood-Lena 47-15, Vermilion Catholic (3-3) beat Hanson Memorial 56-20, Westminster Christian (6-0) beat North Central 62-30, Opelousas Catholic (5-1) beat St. Edmund 42-7, Logansport (2-4) beat Block 40-0, Country Day (2-2) beat St. Martin’s 49-26, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-3) lost to Sacred Heart-VP 36-12.