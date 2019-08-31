NEW IBERIA — For the past two decades, Highland Baptist first-year coach Rick Hutson was accustomed to working with a huge roster at Class 5A New Iberia Senior High.
That changed drastically with the move to 1A Highland.
"The biggest change is numbers," Hutson said. "It really is, and even for a 1A school, we're a little low on numbers. We're at 25 players right now. The smallest team I ever coached — when I first got into coaching — was at St. Frederick High School in Monroe.
"We started that season with 31 players and ended with 28. So I've been at this level before, but when you're used to dealing with 100-plus athletes and you're now dealing with (one-fourth) of that, your practice schedules change, the number of reps changes, and then everybody has to be able to play both ways."
The top prospect at Highland is junior quarterback Myles Liggans, who showed off a strong arm in the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree Friday.
"Highland ran the spread last year, but it was different from what we're doing now," Hutson said. "The terminology is different, the protection schemes are different, and so Myles is having to learn a different system of offense."
Early in the 13-7 jamboree loss to Delcambre, Liggans struggled to find the mark through the air.
He began the game 0-for-4 as the Bears lost a total of 10 yards on their first two possessions, but Liggans subsequently found his groove and completed five of his next seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
On the Bears' final possession, Liggans threw three consecutive passes to wide receiver Kylyn Jones to move Highland into the red zone, but an eight-yard scramble by Liggans on 4th-and-9 turned the ball over on downs with less than a minute to go.
"Myles is a very good athlete and I'm looking forward to working with him for the next two years," Hutson said. "He's picking up on the new offense.
"Myles texts me frequently. He watches film and will ask questions about games from last year, about certain pass protections and how we're going to pick up a certain blitz."
According to Hutson, it's rare to find a high school quarterback who spends his free time watching film at home.
"Myles is very studious," the Highland coach said. "I gave him a very good compliment. I haven't had a lot of quarterbacks who spend extra time watching film and text me with questions.
"The last one I had was Jordy Joseph, who is now an offensive analyst at Tulane. Jordy played five years of college football."
Although Highland is coming off a winless season in 2018, the program isn't far removed from success. In 2015, the Bears posted a 7-4 mark.
"We only have two seniors on the team," Hutson said. "Not to discount this season, but I'm viewing it as a two-year project. We are trying to be competitive right now, too."
Hutson will go four-wide on offense, and he's pleased with the progress of his receivers.
"We have good targets that run good routes," Hutson said. "Keelan Preston and Kylyn Jones are both juniors. They're good receivers and have been the most physical players in the secondary.
"Cade Boudreaux is a senior who is playing football for the first time after only playing baseball and basketball in the past. He has great hands. Troy Freyou is another junior with good hands. He also didn't play last year."
The future looks bright on both the offensive and defensive lines.
"All of our linemen are either sophomores or freshmen," Hutson said. "It may be the area where we have shown the most improvement. Last year, they started the season with six linemen bodies.
"Right now, we have 11. We don't have to go both ways on the line, although we have a couple of kids who will probably rotate. The fact that we don't have to play our linemen both ways could be a big plus for us."
Another plus is the new middle school program.
"There have been some good athletes who were at Highland that transferred because we hadn't had a middle school team," Hutson said.
"This year, we have a middle school team comprised of sixth, seventh and eighth-graders, which I think will help us retain kids."
Of course, Hutson wants to win as many games as possible, but his philosophy runs deeper than mere wins and losses.
"I want to provide an environment for kids to develop spiritually, physically, athletically and have something lasting 10-15 years from now where they're glad they played football at Highland Baptist," he said.
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 HOUMA CHRISTIAN
13 Hamilton Christian
20 GRAND LAKE
26 St. Edmund
October
4 Westminster Christian
11 COVENANT CHRISTIAN*
18 Vermilion Catholic*
25 Hanson Memorial*
November
1 CENTRAL CATHOLIC*
8 CENTERVILLE*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS