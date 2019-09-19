Breaux Bridge squandered a 16-point lead in last year's 30-28 loss to St. Martinville, which will host the Tigers Friday.
"Absolutely, we're motivated," said Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau, whose team moved to 2-0 after a 20-9 win over Catholic-New Iberia last week. "I'm still sick to my stomach from last year."
Breaux Bridge narrowly missed a go-ahead field goal with under 10 seconds remaining in last year's matchup with St. Martinville, which improved to 10-0 with the victory and clinched the district championship. The two teams are no longer district counterparts, as St. Martinville moved down to Class 3A.
"We had the team watch that game again in case anyone had forgotten," Pourciau said, "but I don't think anyone forgot."
Pourciau said this St. Martin Parish rivalry is a big deal to the Breaux Bridge fan base.
"We have three main rivals in Cecilia, St. Martinville and Teurlings Catholic," he said. "When people say to take it one game at a time and that every game means the same, that's not how it goes at our school."
Last week, the Breaux Bridge defense kept Catholic quarterback Trey Amos (11 carries, minus-6 yards) in check.
"Our defensive staff put a great game-plan together and our kids played fast," Pourciau said.
On offense, the Tigers feature the area's leading receiver in Southern Miss commitment Dartravien Girod (10 catches, 295 yards, 3 touchdowns).
"It helps Dartravien that we have other capable bodies out there," Pourciau said. "I didn't do a great job of play-calling last week, but we have two good running backs (Kavion Martin and Jacob Landry) who are combining to average 150 yards rushing per game.
"We try to be balanced. Our quarterback, Gavan Courville, is a 4.0 GPA kid. Although he's a first-year starter, he has all the tools to be a great quarterback and looks like a seasoned veteran."
St. Martinville (1-1) lost 38-7 to Lafayette High last week.
"That had all the makings of a trap game for St. Martinville with us coming up next and them coming off a big Week 1 win (versus Cecilia)," Pourciau said. "It was a close game at the half, which ended 17-7."
Pios tangle with another 3-5A foe
Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, meets a District 3-5A opponent for the second straight week when the Pioneers host Comeaux (1-1) Friday.
Pioneers coach Lewis Cook is excited about getting more reps from quarterback Ben Broussard, who chipped a bone in his throwing hand in a preseason scrimmage.
After sitting out Week 1, Broussard saw limited action in last week's 46-7 rout of Sulphur.
"Ben had pins inserted to help his injury heal and got them removed last Friday," Cook said. "The doctor told him he could do what he wanted, but that he would have a hard time throwing."
Broussard didn't attempt any passes last week, although he rushed for 28 yards on four carries.
The Pioneers haven't missed a beat with Parker Seilhan at quarterback. Through two weeks, the junior has completed 17 of 23 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns.
"I'm pleased with Parker's performance," Cook said. "He's really done a great job. In the preseason, we would practice the 'Q personnel' with both Parker and Ben on the field. Ben is a really good runner who can play slot or in the backfield, and we wanted to get Parker more snaps.
"Both will play this week. Ben had several good runs last week, and he'll be farther along this week. He'll be able to play quarterback and running back. Last week, he was limited to direct snaps but he'll now be able to take them out of the shotgun."
Cook, always a proponent of ball-control, hopes to chew up the clock with the area's fourth-leading rusher, C.J. Thibodeaux (38-293, 4 TDs).
"We have to limit the big plays," the Notre Dame coach said. "Comeaux has more than one player that can score from anywhere. Defensively, we need to tackle well. The best thing for our defense is to keep their offense off the field."
Intriguing road trip awaits Bears
Following a Week 1 loss to Acadiana, the Carencro Bears responded with a 41-7 rout of New Iberia.
"Our quarterback, Tavion Faulk, has been doing very well," said Carencro coach Tony Courville. "He's progressing. It's his second year running the veer offense, and he's getting more familiar with it and making good decisions."
Faulk rushed for 112 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and completed his only passing attempt for 39 yards versus NISH.
"I say that our offensive coordinator, Gavin Peters, could also be called a defensive coordinator," Courville said, "because it's great when our offense can get those long drives and keep the other team's offense off the field.
"We're on track. We got exposed on some things against a good Acadiana team, but that's what you want early in the year so you can see where your weak spots are."
The Bears travel to 5A Sam Houston (2-0) Friday to challenge a team that's averaging 42 points per game.
"We broke down three of their games and they are 50-50 run/pass," Courville said of the Broncos. "You want to schedule teams in non-district that are going to be doing similar things to what you're going to see in district.
"Sam Houston has some good athletes, and they do some similar things as STM and Teurlings. On the flip side, Sam Houston wants to see us because they'll be facing Acadiana, another veer team."
Sam Houston will face a stern challenge against a Carencro secondary that includes last year's district defensive MVP, Ra'shad Onezime (6-1, 185, Sr.) and Bailey Despanie (6-2, 170, Jr.).
"Those two have what we call 'contact courage,'" Courville said. "They like to hit, and that's you like to see."
The Carencro coach also praised junior linebacker Dylan Smith, who he said has been "a tackling machine."