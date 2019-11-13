St. Thomas More outfielder Jake LaPrairie made history Wednesday as the first Cougar to ever sign a letter of intent to play baseball at Tulane University.
"The academics are just outstanding," LaPrairie said. "Add that with the baseball program and it's hard to beat. It's in New Orleans, the best city in the world. The coaches are outstanding and the atmosphere is amazing. The fan base is awesome. I'm really excited."
LaPrairie verbally committed to the Green Wave as a sophomore.
"I also had offers from UL and UNO," he said. "At STM, I play left field but I'm expecting to play centerfield at the next level."
As a junior, LaPrairie helped the Cougars to a 31-9 record and an appearance in the Division II semifinals. He led the team in RBIs (39) and walks (30) and tied for the team lead in doubles (12) and home runs (3).
"I'm a very competitive player," he said. "If I'm playing checkers, I'm going to beat you in checkers. I think that definitely helped set me apart from other players.
"I never back down from a fight. I always fight and compete to be the best I can."
With his team facing elimination in Game two of last season's quarterfinal series, LaPrairie smashed a two-run homer that sparked a come-from-behind win over E.D. White.
"I knew I had to do something to help the team because everyone had been giving their all the whole series," he said.
"We return between five and seven starters from last year's team. I'm definitely looking forward to playing with the younger guys in the program and help them succeed in the sport."
According to STM assistant coach Jacob Rodrigue, LaPrairie has rare talents.
"Jake has always been one of the most athletic kids in his grade," Rodrigue said. "He's a great athlete. You rarely get to see kids who can hit the ball as far as he can and run as fast as him. It's an awesome combination to have.
"We're very proud of him. What separates Jake from a lot of other guys is his work ethic, his passion and his drive to succeed. He's always one who wants extra reps at the cage. At one point, he asked for a key to the locker room because he wanted to get in there so often."