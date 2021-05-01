For the sixth time, Louisiana’s best high school golfers will converge on Acadiana Monday and Tuesday as the area hosts the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA state boys and girls golf championships.
Championship play begins Monday with the first of two 18-hole rounds, with approximately 250 boys and girls qualifiers from last week’s regional competitions taking part in six divisions determined by enrollment.
Boys Divisions I and III will compete at The Farm d’Allie Golf Club (6,516 yards, par 72) in Carencro, boys divisions II and IV will compete at The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72) in Lafayette, and girls Divisions I and II will compete at Les Vieux Chenes (5,679 yards, women’s par 74) in Youngsville. Play will begin at 8 a.m. in boys Divisions I and II, 9 a.m. in girls Divisions I and II and 12:30 p.m. in boys Divisions III and IV on Monday.
Twelve regional tournaments were held across the state Monday-Wednesday, two in each division, with the top four teams and the top four individuals not on those teams in each tournament qualifying for the state championships. Teams play 18-hole rounds on both Monday and Tuesday with team and individual awards presented after Tuesday’s final rounds.
The 2020 state tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but four of the six team champions from 2019 made their way back into the state field through regional qualifying, including one team that will be gunning for a third straight boys’ state crown.
Ascension Episcopal of Youngsville won titles in both 2018 and 2019, and senior UL signee Eli Ortego is also the two-time defending individual champion in Division III.
Ascension Episcopal was the top qualifier out of Region II at Santa Maria this year, and its even-par 288 score – the best qualifying score in any of the boys’ divisions – won the regional by a huge 31-stroke margin.
C. E. Byrd of Shreveport has won the Division I boys’ title five times in the last six years, including winning the 2019 title by a five-shot margin. Byrd was the top qualifier out of Region I held at Cypress Bend, winning by 17 shots.
The road to the state meet for the other two returning champions wasn’t as easy. St. Thomas More of Lafayette, which won the 2019 Division II boys title, finished third in its regional competition held at Links on the Bayou, and girls 2019 Division I champion C. E. Byrd of Shreveport was second in its regional tournament held at The National Golf Club.
Ortego is the only individual champion back from the 2019 event, shooting 2-under 73-69—142 to win that crown, but several other top finishers return in all six divisions. Harry West of St Edmund was second in the 2019 boys Division IV tournament, Zach Hardy of St. Thomas More tied for second in the Division II boys event and Eli Hill of Airline tied for fourth in Division I boys in 2019. Both girls’ runner-up finishers return from the 2019 event, Sarah Meral of St. Scholastica in Division I and Liza Lapeyre of Isidore Newman in Division II.
Meral and Lapeyre were also the top qualifiers out of this year’s regional competition, Meral shooting an even-par 72 in the Division I regionals and Lapeyre shooting a stellar 5-under 67 in the Division II regionals both held at Beaver Creek.
Kale Fontenot of Ascension Episcopal had the best score from all of the boys’ regionals with a 4-under-68 in Division III at Santa Maria. Noah McWilliams of Benton had a 71 in Division I at Cypress Bend, Dylan Duran of Lacassine posted a 72 in Division IV at Atchafalaya at Idlewild, and Ross Anderson of St. Louis led Division II qualifiers with a 73 at Links on the Bayou.
The state tournaments are open to the public at no charge at all three sites. A limited number of carts are available for rental to spectators at all three courses.