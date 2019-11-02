Week 10 Schedule
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
Westgate at Carencro
Franklin at Catholic-NI
Opelousas at Beau Chene
Teurlings at Northside
West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Lafayette High at Acadiana
Barbe at Comeaux
New Iberia at Southside
North Vermilion at St. Thomas More
Livonia at Breaux Bridge
DeRidder at Cecilia
LaGrange at Eunice
Rayne at Washington-Marion
Church Point at Pine Prairie
Iota at Mamou
Ville Platte at Northwest
Erath at Abbeville
Lake Arthur at Kaplan
St. Martinville at Crowley
Welsh at LCA
Notre Dame at Port Barre
Delcambre at Houma Christian
Jeanerette at Loreauville
Elton at Gueydan
North Central at Sacred Heart-VP
Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund at Catholic-PC
Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic-MC
Centerville at Highland Baptist