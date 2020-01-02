In some ways, an 11-5 mark through the first month of the season isn’t a surprise at all to Comeaux boys basketball coach Jeremy Whittington.
In his mind, he possesses one of the deepest rosters h has ever had. The Spartans currently have a steady rotation of 10 players.
In other ways, the Spartans are overachieving. Comeaux is down three starters because of injuries, and two of whom, guard Jakhari Broussard and forward Candido Nsue, haven’t played this season. Forward Trey Carmouche played the first five games before a hand injury sidelined him.
“We could be a much better team,” Whittington said. “We’re missing three starters from the first of the year. We’ve had to replace those guys and guys have had to step up, which is great, but we still got three starters out for an extended amount of time.”
“It’s just been crazy,” Whittington added. “Through that, I give credit to our kids. They haven’t looked sideways and said, ‘Oh, no.’ They’ve just stepped up and played. I’ve been very impressed with the way that we’ve played and handled those injuries. Because this should be the deepest team that I’ve ever coached, honestly.”
Comeaux’s 3-1 stretch during the Sunkist Shootout last week is evidence of the Spartans' depth and talent. Hosted by St. Thomas More, the Sunkist Shootout typically features one of the strongest fields of any local tournament, so Whittington was pleased to walk away with victories against Sophie B. Wright, Carencro and Holy Savior Menard.
“Coming out of the Sunkist 3-1 is enormous,” Whittington said. “Anybody that goes in there and you would tell them they’d come out 3-1, they’d take it because there’s some serious competition.”
The Spartans’ lone loss in the Sunkist Shootout was a 13-point decision against reigning Class 3A runner-up Wossman. Comeaux was competitive for much of that game, but the Wildcats’ elite size wore on the Spartans as the game went on. Whittington said Nsue and Carmouche would have been “difference-makers” against a team like Wossman.
“That’s the toughest team we’ve played this year,” Whittington said, also noting previous tough matchups against Simsboro, Dunham, Hahnville and Assumption. “We’re playing these great teams, and to me, it’s preparing us for our district that’s going to be tough. I feel we’re all frontrunners — between us, Lafayette and (New Iberia) — but then you’ve got four new coaches in the district. Those four new coaches all have different styles. It’s a lot to prepare for, but these hustle-and-grind games that we’re going through, I’m hoping, prepare us for that.”
Comeaux will get a taste of District 3-5A play on Friday when the Spartans host Lafayette at 7 p.m. The Lions are 14-2 and sit at No. 5 in the 5A power ratings, three spots behind 13-1 New Iberia.
Friday’s game between Lafayette and Comeaux is not a league game, as District 3-5A is continuing to play only one round of district contests. But a victory against the Lions would be nonetheless a major power-point booster for a Spartans, who are at No. 14 in the rankings.
Comeaux appears already well-positioned to qualify for the postseason after going 13-15 a year ago and missing the playoffs. The Spartans were largely inexperienced last season. All-district guard Tre’ Harris was the only starter who contributed the previous season.
But the Spartans brought back 12 varsity players from last year, as only two contributors graduated. The entire 14-player roster is made up of juniors and seniors.
“Our core is back, and we’ve got to do something to get these new guys that are just coming in to get on the same page,” Whittington said after the loss to Wossman. “Because right now, we’ve still got about four or five guys that are behind that came from football that we need to get caught up.
“We’ve practiced twice in the last 20 days. It’s been crazy. We’ve played tournament, tournament, tournament, and the one day you’re not playing in a tournament after four days, you want to give them a break. But there’s so much work we need to do with these guys. I think once we settle in here after Christmas and this tournament, we start to see two or three days in a row where we can get better.”
One of the biggest areas Comeaux needs work is perimeter shooting, but it received that from an unexpected source in a 51-48 win against Carencro. Trayvonn Batiste canned four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and six rebounds in the victory.
“Any time he’s shooting well, we play pretty darn good,” Whittington said of Batiste. “We have an opportunity to beat people.”
Daiton Bourque, however, has been steady for the Spartans. The junior team captain scored a game-high 19 points in a 49-39 overtime win against Sophie B. Wright and led the Spartans with 15 points against the Bears. He also played all 32 minutes against Wossman.
“I thought he got snubbed as far as making the all-tournament team because he flat-out was the reason we were able to be in all of those games,” Whittington said.