BOYS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 6-11)
Monday’s Games
Sam Houston at Leesville, Welsh at Ville Platte.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Lafayette High at Kaplan, David Thibodaux at Acadiana, Southside at Rayne, Morgan City at New Iberia, Cecilia at Comeaux, Leesville at Sulphur, Barbe at Pine Prairie, Jennings at Sam Houston.
4-4A - Eunice at Carencro, North Vermilion at Erath, Southside at Rayne, Lake Charles Prep at LaGrange.
5-4A - Eunice at Carencro, Northside at Abbeville, Opelousas Catholic at Teurlings.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Church Point, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Cecilia at Comeaux, Livonia at Southern Lab, Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas.
5-3A - Crowley at Iota, Barbe at Pine Prairie, Beau Chene at Church Point, South Beauregard at Northwest.
6-3A - Northside at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Acadiana, Crowley at Iota, North Vermilion at Erath, Lafayette High at Kaplan, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Peabody, Jennings at Welsh.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette, Catholic-NI at Delcambre, Loreauville at Franklin, Houma Christian at West St. Mary.
4-1A - Hamilton Christian at Gueydan.
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at Teurlings, Sacred Heart-VP at Bunkie, Hanson at Westminster, Highland Baptist at St. Edmund, La. School Deaf at Catholic-PC.
8-1A - Berwick at Centerville, Central Catholic-MC at Ascension Catholic, Grand Isle at Covenant Christian, Highland Baptist at St. Edmund, Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas, Hanson at Westminster.
7-B - ESA at Northside Christian, JS Clark at St. Charles, Lacassine at Kinder, Bell City at Iowa.
6-C - ESA at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Games
North Central at Port Barre, Lake Charles Prep at Welsh.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at St. Thomas More, Jehovah-Jireh at Carencro, Westgate at Franklin, Bell City at Lake Arthur, Welsh at Vinton, St. Edmund at Pickering, Westminster at Ridgewood.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Northside at Lafayette High, Southside at North Central, Westlake at Sulphur.
4-4A - Eunice at Lake Arthur, North Vermilion at Kaplan, Rayne at Breaux Bridge, LaGrange at DeRidder.
5-4A - Northside at Lafayette High, St. Thomas More at Dunham, Teurlings at Notre Dame.
6-4A - Beau Chene at St. Martinville, Rayne at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at Abbeville, Tara at Livonia, Opelousas at Crowley.
5-3A - Lafayette Christian at Iota, Mamou at Rosepine, Port Barre at Northwest, Avoyelles Charter at Pine Prairie, University Academy at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Cecilia at Abbeville, Beau Chene at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Crowley, Erath at ESA, North Vermilion at Kaplan, David Thibodaux at JS Clark.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Iota, Eunice at Lake Arthur, Teurlings at Notre Dame,Port Barre at Northwest, Welsh at St. Louis.
7-2A - Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Franklin, West St. Mary at Jeanerette, Houma Christian at Loreauville.
4-1A - Gueydan at Merryville.
5-1A - Southside at North Central, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP, Central Private at Westminster, False River at Catholic-PC.
8-1A - E.D. White at Vermilion Catholic, Covenant Christian at Ascension Christian.
7-B - Erath at ESA, Fairview at Midland, Jennings at Hathaway, David Thibodaux at JS Clark, Lacassine at Reeves.
6-C - DeQuincy at Northside Christian.
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Acadiana, Lake Arthur at Comeaux, North Central at Opelousas.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 6-11)
Monday’s Games
DeRidder at Acadiana, Lafayette Christian at McKinley, Hicks at Westgate, Welsh at Ville Platte.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A- Ville Platte at Comeaux, Northwest at Lafayette High, Central Catholic at New Iberia.
4-4A - Crowley at Eunice, St. Louis at LaGrange, North Vermilion at Erath, Washington-Marion at Lafayette Christian, Southside at Rayne.
5-4A - Carencro at Breaux Bridge, Abbeville at Northside, St. Thomas More at Iota, Teurlings at David Thibodaux.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Church Point, Carencro at Breaux Bridge, Port Barre at Cecilia, Opelousas at Opelousas Catholic.
5-3A - Beau Chene at Church Point, St. Thomas More at Iota, Northwest at Lafayette High, Ville Platte at Comeaux.
6-3A - Abbeville at Northside, Crowley at Eunice, North Vermilion at Erath, Lake Arthur at Kaplan,Teurlings at David Thibodaux.
6-2A - Washington-Marion at Lafayette Christian, Lake Arthur at Kaplan, Port Barre at Cecilia, Jennings at Welsh.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette, Catholic-NI at Delcambre, Loreauville at Franklin.
5-1A - La. School Deaf at Catholic-PC, Opelousas at Opelousas Catholic, Sacred Heart-VP at Bunkie, Highland Baptist at St. Edmund, Hanson at Westminster.
8-1A - Berwick at Centerville, Central Catholic-MC at New Iberia, Grand Isle at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Westminster, Highland Baptist at St. Edmund, Barbe at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - Bell City at Iowa, Lacassine at Kinder.
Wednesday’s Games
Pine Prairie at North Central
Thursday’s Games
Comeaux at David Thibodaux, Northwest at Carencro, Breaux Bridge at Westgate, Northwest at Carencro, Bell City at Lake Arthur, Welsh at Vinton.
Friday’s Games
3-5A- Acadiana at Hanson, Comeaux at Iowa, Lafayette at Northside.
4-4A - North Vermilion at Kaplan, Westlake at Eunice, Rayne at Notre Dame, LaGrange at East Ascension, Washington-Marion at Lake Charles College Prep.
5-4A - Lafayette High at Northside, St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s, Teurlings at New Iberia.
6-4A - Beau Chene at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Crowley.
5-3A - Church Point at North Central, Lafayette Christian at Iota, Mamou at Rosepine, Avoyelles Charter at Pine Prairie, University Academy at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Patterson at Abbeville, Opelousas at Crowley, North Vermilion at Kaplan, Beau Chen at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Morgan City.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Iota, Rayne at Notre Dame, Welsh at St. Louis.
7-2A - Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Franklin, West St. Mary at Jeanerette.
4-1A - Gueydan at Merryville.
5-1A - False River at Catholic-PC, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP, Central Private at Westminster, Church Point at North Central.
8-1A - Centerville at Thrive Academy, Vandebilt at Central Catholic-MC, Covenant Christian at Ascension Christian, Acadiana at Hanson, Southside at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Jennings at Hathaway, Lacassine at Reeves, Fairview at Midland.
Saturday’s Games
North Central at Opelousas, St. Thomas Aquinas at Northwest.
BOYS SOCCER
(Jan. 6-11)
Monday’s Games
Abbeville at Opelousas, Kaplan at Erath, LCA at Cecilia, Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic.
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Sulphur, Barbe at New Iberia, Lafayette High at Comeaux, Southside at ESA, Beau Chene at Sam Houston, Carencro at St. Thomas More, Southside at ESA, St. Louis at North Vermilion.
Wednesday’s Games
Erath at Lake Charles College Prep, Opelousas at Cecilia, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville, Opelousas Catholic at Ascension Episcopal, Vermilion Catholic at Catholic-NI, Westminster at ESA.
Thursday’s Games
New Iberia at North Vermilion.
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Acadiana, Southside at Barbe, Lafayette High at Sulphur, St. Thomas More at Westgate, St. Martinville at Teurlings, Erath at Carencro, Sam Houston at Leesville.
Saturday’s Games
ESA at Opelousas Catholic, Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI.
GIRLS SOCCER
(Jan. 6-11)
Monday’s Games
Abbeville at Opelousas, Washington-Marion at Cecilia, Erath at Lafayette Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Catholic-NI.
Tuesday’s Games
Sulphur at Acadiana, New Iberia at Barbe, Comeaux at Lafayette High, Carencro at St. Thomas More, Teurlings at Opelousas, Highland Baptist at Westminster, Houma Christian at ESA.
Wednesday’s Games
Westgate at David Thibodaux, St. Louis at Cecilia, St. Martinville at Erath, Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, ESA at Vermilion Catholic.
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston at Teurlings, Lafayette Christian at Ascension Episcopal.
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Comeaux, Barbe at Southside, Sulphur at Lafayette High, Teurlings at Beau Chene, Washington-Marion at Abbeville.
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas More at Northshore, Westminster at Carencro, Ascension Episcopal at ESA, North Vermilion at David Thibodaux, Lafayette Christian at Catholic-NI, Sam Houston at Opelousas, Highland Baptist at Opelousas Catholic, Erath at Washington-Marion.