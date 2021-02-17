The Episcopal of Acadiana boys soccer team was supposed to know by now if they were playing in the Division IV semifinals, but Mother Nature had other plans.
The No. 3-seeded Falcons were scheduled to face No. 6 Episcopal of Baton Rouge on Tuesday in the quarterfinals, but they’ve had to reschedule the game twice since because of cold and rainy conditions.
The Falcons are now scheduled to play at noon Thursday and have been trying to get in as many reps as they can during the downtime.
“It’s not ideal,” coach Adam Glover said. “We’ve been able to make good use of our indoor facility to still get touches before the game. Luckily our school has been allowing us to train. The boys should be in good shape for the game. We’re mainly really just focusing on our game and not worrying too much about the opposition.”
Meanwhile, Ascension Episcopal has had its semifinals spot locked in since before the weather took a turn for the worst. The Blue Gators advanced past Catholic of New Iberia because of a COVID-19-caused forfeit.
“It’s bittersweet because of the whole situation with Catholic,” Blue Gators coach C.J. Murison said. “It’s pretty sad, heartbreaking for them. We wanted to play them again and were fairly confident, but it’s also sweet because we’re in the semis, which is the furthest we’ve gone in school history. Hopefully we can go one step further."
The Falcons hit a rough patch when they were without senior captains Adam Sabbaghian and Ian Allam, but they’ve looked strong in the playoffs with their full lineup back.
“It should be a good game (against Episcopal-BR),” Glover said. “I know their coach real well, but if my boys play to our strength, we should be there hopefully to get the win and move on to the semifinals."
The Blue Gators struggled against the Falcons during the regular season, falling 9-1 after a brutal second half, but they’ve won eight of nine games since and have made adjustments on defense.
“The boys will be looking forward to it,” Murison said. “They made us look silly, but the boys have been motivated since that game and have only lost one since. They’ve done well to bounce back and will be motivated against whoever we play. Maybe more so against ESA, but we know we can compete with and beat whoever we get in the semis.”
“We just had to adapt to a different way of playing defensively. The adjustments we made defensively definitely helped us collectively and individually. We never had much trouble scoring, but we needed better help in the back and have definitely tightened up back there since then.”
The Falcons are aware that the Blue Gators are a much better team since they last faced them, but they have their eyes set on getting back to the state championship game.
“Don’t look too much into that 9-1 we had over Ascension,” Glover said. “They’re definitely better, and will be a tough team to beat. They’ve definitely readjusted and have only conceded four or five goals since. Hopefully we get a chance to play them. I know the boys would be eager for a rematch and fired up to get us to Hammond.”
The Blue Gators have made school history at this point no matter what happens, but the hope is that they can continue to exceed expectations and make it to Hammond.
“We’ll definitely be ready,” Murison said. “The boys are a little antsy right now and have been waiting on their toes. Come rain, snow, freeze, whatever the weather throws at us, we’ll be ready. We haven’t had too many opportunities to practice physically, but we managed to do some stuff online highlighting team and individual things. The boys are still in that soccer mindset and are definitely up for any challenge.”