NEW IBERIA - No. 11 Northshore seized control in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and upset No. 6 New Iberia 58-45 in a 5A boys basketball regional playoff game on Tuesday.
After trailing almost the entire contest, New Iberia took a 31-29 lead on a basket by Jaterrius Fusilier with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers (20-11) responded with a 20-6 run that put them on top 49-37 with 3:30 left in the fourth.
"Through the course of the game, we started chipping away," said Northshore coach Max Ward, whose team will face No. 3 Zachary in the quarterfinals.
"In the second half, things started getting away from them a little in terms of execution. That eventually swayed in our favor."
The Panthers held an 18-9 advantage in the first quarter. NISH answered, however, evening the score at 24-24 on a strong drive to the goal by senior Allen Walker, who finished with a team-high 13 points.
"They're a well-coached team," Ward said. "We knew coming in that they were going to pressure us. We knew it would be a slugfest. New Iberia has held opponents' scoring down in the 20s.
"We normally score 60-or-above, so I didn't know how that would play out. I didn't get worried with a tight, low-scoring game, because I knew this was how we were going to be. I hoped that this was where our skill was going to show and we'd make a few open shots."
Northshore was paced by Glynn Valentine's 16 points. Freshman Kohen Rowbatham added 15 and 6-foot-4 senior Margene Chambers had 14 points.
In the fourth, the Panthers hit 11-of-14 free throws after attempting only two during the previous three quarters.
"He's definitely mature for his age," Ward said of Rowbatham. "He's played in so many big games that he's a stone-cold closer."
After Rowbatham was called for a technical foul in the first quarter for confronting Walker, Ward benched the freshman until midway through the second.
"He shows that he's a freshman every once in a while, but I love the enthusiasm," Ward said.
Fusilier added nine points for the Yellow Jackets (24-8), who got six each from Quentin Cook, Brennan Chatman and Wayne Randall-Bashay.
Cook scored all of his points in the first quarter. Chatman, who topped the 20-point threshold several times during the regular season, was held well below his average.
Jordan Skinner scored 18 points with five 3-pointers in a first-round win over Parkway but was limited to three points on Tuesday.
"I got outcoached," New Iberia coach Todd Russ said. "Those guys were better prepared and played harder. It's on me. They were very well-prepared and did a lot well. I take full responsibility for this loss."
Both teams played aggressive, man-to-man defense with bodies regularly hitting the floor.
"They locked in on everything we did," Russ said. "They knew what we were doing and did a great job of taking us out of what we were trying to accomplish.
"They knew our sets. They executed a lot better than we did. Their coach had their players a lot better prepared than I did. I need to see what I'm not doing to put these young men in a better position to succeed. I let my group down. That's on me."