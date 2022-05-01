Katy Van Hook was stunned.
"You're kidding," she said. "Oh, my God. That's incredible."
Yet, not impossible. There it is, 20 years after the fact.
In 2002, Episcopal School of Acadiana set the Class B record of 4:09.81 in the girls 4x400 meter relay at the LHSAA State Meet at LSU.
"It's nice to hear that,' said Stacey Young, who carried the baton the final quarter mile, something she did time and again at ESA. "I'm excited."
In 2002, Dani Menard, Katy Bourgeois, Leigh Kopenhafer and Young polished off their high school careers in style, providing the exclamation point for another ESA team title.
"We were very confident and eager to see what kind of time we could get," Kopenhafer (now Godcheaux) said. "Stacey was our strongest runner. Just give it to her, and it's all over.
"It was what the four of us ran track for, It was the final event of the night, and a great finish. It was what the four of us was known for."
"Leigh and I were 1-2 in the 400, so I knew we had it." said Young, who won the open 400, the 800 and the 4x400. "I knew it was the last time we would run this together.
"I had so much energy for it. It was my last race. I didn't have to save any oxygen,"
"I had four events," Bourgeois said. "I won the pole vault and ran on all three relays. Anchored the 4x100. We had won the 4x400 the year before, so it was expected that we would win. We said, 'We did this before. Let's do it again.'
"It's always been one of my favorite memories."
"I was in the blocks," Menard said. "It was up to me to give us a good start. I told myself down the backstretch, 'Don't slow down.' My legs were aching, but I got the baton handed off.
"By the time the race was over, I was standing in the infield, watching Stacey run, and they were counting down our record on the loudspeaker. I yelled to her to keep running - faster!"
That was never a problem for Young, who was the engine that drove the team.
"As the anchor," she said, "you get to watch the other runners on the first three laps. There was so much more adrenalin, so much excitement. It was the last race of the night. Fans had come to their feet.
"I was not thinking about the record at all. I was focused on winning. Then they called out our time, and it was a new record."
Everything old is new again.
Once again in a few days, teams will line up in the 4x400 relay to complete the state meet. There may be a team out there ready to top that 4:09.81 clocking.
But it hasn't happened yet, not in 20 years.
Four high school girls set records and grew friendships through talent and hard work. Now grown up with families, careers and adult achievements, the young women can relish that special night a little longer.
Maybe for another year.