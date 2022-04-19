KAPLAN - The Kaplan Lady Pirates had a power surge Monday in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Two seniors, who experienced the frustration of last season's opening round struggle for the Lady Pirates, made sure that wasn't going to be the case Monday as Mollie Sistrunk had two homers and Lauryn Packard added one while sophomore sensation Kennedy Marceaux nailed one out as well as No. 3 seed Kaplan blew past No. 30 seed Ville Platte 16-1 in four innings to advance to the second round.
"We have the ability to crush the ball like that from each hitter in our lineup," Kaplan coach Brittany LeBeouf said. "I feel like everyone is at a good place in our lineup and it's fun when we can hit balls as hard as we are hitting them right now."
Sistrunk wasn't even thinking about home runs, she was thinking about getting hits.
"I was moved down the lineup for confidence reasons but hard work paid off and I was able to slug it today," she said/ "I wasn't thinking about homers, I was thinking about just putting the ball in play, just thinking about fundamentals.
"The pitches I hit weren't flat. I was prepared for them. I knew they were coming and I took advantage of the opportunity."
"It feels like a relief to get this win this year and not have to struggle like we did last year."
Packard's homer was the game-ender as her three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth made it 16-1 and invoked the mercy rule.
It was the second time this season that she ended the game with a homer. The first time was against St. Thomas More.
"I wasn't thinking about ending it, I was thinking about just getting a base hit and keeping the inning game," Packard said. "Everyone else got one before me and I knew it was my job to score that run that was on third base.
"She left it down the middle and as a hitter you need to take advantage of it and I just hit it over. I wasn't expecting to hit it over, I just did."
After spotting Ville Platte one run to open the game, the Lady Pirates quickly took control and tied it up in the bottom of the first and then exploded from there.
Marceaux talked about her blast as well.
"I just squared it up pretty good and the wind was blowing out on a beautiful day and hit a home run," she said.
The sophomore power hitter said that the team was ready for its first-round game.
"We worked hard getting ready for this game," she said. "We spent a lot of time just hitting."
For LeBeouf, it was a much better first round game this year than last year.
"I felt like they were very loose and they had fun today not like last year when we were tight and won 7-1," the Kaplan coach said. "I'm happy how we played today.
"The tension's gone, game No. 1 is won and we have four more to go. We'll see where it takes us but I feel like we're playing great right now."