Notre Dame goes for a fifth straight victory in its series with Teurlings Catholic when the Rebels travel to Crowley at Gardiner Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Pioneers (1-0), winners of 53 of their last 54 regular-season games, prevailed in last year's meeting 42-31.
.J. Thibodeaux, who rushed for 304 yards and four scores in that game has graduated, and Dom Thibodeaux has assumed the role of feature back in Notre Dame's offense.
In last week's 41-7 win over Comeaux, Dom Thibodeaux carried 19 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Parker Seilhan only completed two passes, but both went for touchdowns.
"Notre Dame is really talented," Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. "Seilhan is huge. He's a big kid and a great athlete. He probably has the strongest arm in the area. Walker Howard might challenge him for that."
Seilhan (6-4, 205, Sr.) threw both TD passes last week to junior receiver Luke Yuhasz, a transfer from Sam Houston.
"Seilhan has a cannon for an arm," Charpentier said. "Notre Dame has such outstanding schemes on both sides of the ball. On offense, their plays complement and fit together so well.
"It's hard to find a team that plays as hard as Notre Dame for four quarters. It's a challenge for our kids because it's a small window you have against them to be successful."
Teurlings (1-0) counters with versatile running back Larkin Spring, who rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Opelousas. The 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior added three receptions for 46 yards.
"Larkin has had a really good offseason," Charpentier said. "He got banged up last year and played through some injuries. We saw on Friday night that when he's 100 percent healthy, he's tough to deal with.
"He's a tough, competitive kid with good vision in the run game. We work a lot on passing to him. We ask our running backs to do a lot. He's had four years of developing in the system."
Teurlings quarterback Kaden Boulet completed 8 of 12 passes for 106 yards and added a rushing touchdown in his debut as the starter.
"We didn't throw a pass at all in the second half vs. Opelousas," Charpentier said. "I think the thought process was that we could have thrown the ball a lot more, but we were having success on the ground and wanted to get the hell out of there because they're pretty good."
Opelousas took an early 7-0 lead and the score was tied 14-14 in the second quarter before the Rebels pulled away.
Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook expects another high-scoring shootout tonight.
"It will probably be pretty much the same thing," Cook said. "It's always a really good game. "They're always a solid football team. Offensively, they're always in midseason form no matter when you play them.
"I love playing this game. You learn a lot about your team from playing Teurlings. They do a lot offensively and play extremely hard on defense."
Last year, the Pioneers kept Spring (10 rushes, 42 yards, 3 rec., 19 yads) relatively in check.
"Spring popped a few on us last year," Cook said. "He's not a big kid but he's a hard, aggressive runner. He suits their offense well. He can do a lot of things.
"Dane has a good offensive mind. He gives you a lot of looks, especially in the throwing game. You get challenged really hard."
Teurlings returned eight offensive starters including three receivers, but the Rebels brought back only two defensive starters in safeties Conner Kleinpeter and Jackson Andrepont.
"They're young on defense but they always play hard and they're well-coached," Cook said.
Notre Dame's defense was stingy vs. Comeaux, allowing only 115 yards.
"We frustrated them," Cook said. "Our defense played really well and they weren't able to get much offense going. They didn't punt it very well. We had some short fields.
"We also got a couple of turnovers on them late in the first half and put a couple of quick scores on them. That kind of deflated them."
Cook's defense returned only two starters in middle linebacker Lance Castille and free safety Nick Gautreaux.
"Castille is really solid in the middle," Cook said. "The Wesley Maze kid who came to us from St. Louis is also playing strongside linebacker. He's been a nice addition.
"Luke Hoffpauir is doing a good job at weakside linebacker. On the defensive line, end Gabe Leonards creates some problems. He's quick and active off the edge. We have Nick back at safety. Now we just need to shore up the rest our secondary."