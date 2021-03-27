BASEBALL
Lafayette 7, Acadiana 5
Crowley 11, Northwest 1
North Vermilion 13, Port Barre 1
Acadiana 2, Southside 1
Catholic-NI 3, St. Thomas More 2
Notre Dame 10, Opelousas Catholic 0
Dunham 7, Notre Dame 4
Iota 10, Church Point 3
Sacred Heart-VP 4, Eunice 1
Acadiana 000 110 3 - 5 3 2
Lafayette 103 201 x - 7 6 2
WP - Grant Fontenot (6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 K), LP - Aaron Lanerie (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - Lafayette: Chase Hebert 2-3, double, HR, 2 RBIs; Grant Fontenot 103, RBI; Bryson Broussard 1-3, RBI; Acadiana: Shawn Tibeaux 2-4, RBI; Hunter Sellers 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Crowley 11, Northwest 1
Northwest 000 010 - 1 6 6
Crowley 100 721 - 11 6 3
WP - Ryan Trahan (4.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), LP - Fontenot (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Top Hitters - Crowley: Logan Vidrine 1-3, 3 RBIs; Tyron Goodley 1-4, triple, RBI; Blake Marceaux 1-1, RBI; Dawson Hoffpauir 1-3, RBI.
North Vermilion 13, Port Barre 1
North Vermilion 410 80 - 13 10 0
Port Barre 001 00 - 1 3 5
WP - John Carter (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K), LP - Landon Reed (3 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - North Vermilion: Tyson Leblanc 3-4, double, 2 RBIs; Brandt Fontenot 2-4, double, RBI; Camden Breaux 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Port Barre: Alec Martinez 1-2, triple, RBI.
Acadiana 2, Southside 1
Acadiana 000 020 0 - 2 4 2
Southside 000 000 1 - 1 6 1
WP - RJ Davis (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K), LP - Holmes (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Top Hitters - Acadiana: Parker Gwyn 2-4, double, 2 RBIs; Kasen Richard 2-3; Southside: Morrow 1-3, RBI.
Catholic-NI 3, St. Thomas More 2
Catholic-NI 000 030 0 - 3 6 2
St. Thomas More 000 010 1 - 2 3 1
WP - Zachery Napier (5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 K), LP - Barron Sawyer (4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Top Hitters - Catholic-NI: John Cole Broussard 2-3, double, RBI; Noah Broussard 1-2, double, RBI; Seagan Segura 1-2, RBI; St. Thomas More: Tanner Hornback 1-3, RBI.
Notre Dame 10, Opelousas Catholic 0
Notre Dame 103 501 - 10 13 0
Opelousas Catholic 000 000 - 0 2 5
WP - Evan Leblanc (6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K), LP - Helton (3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Top Hitters - Notre Dame: Dom Thibodeaux 2-4, RBI; Alex Stevens 3-3, 3 RBIs; Parker Seilhan 1-4, double, 3 RBIs; Ethan Menard 2-4.
Dunham 7, Notre Dame 4
Notre Dame 001 012 0 - 4 7 2
Dunham 200 230 x - 7 9 1
WP - Riley (7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K), LP - Dom Thibodeaux (4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Top Hitters - Dunham: Fitch 2-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Cohn 2-3; Hedges 2-2, RBI; Bernard 1-3, double, RBI; Notre Dame: Parker Seilhan 1-4, triple, RBI; Ethan Menard 1-3, double, RBI; Blake Smith 2-3.
Iota 10, Church Point 3
Iota 002 601 1 - 10 8 0
Church Point 000 003 0 - 3 4 3
WP - Matthew Crochet (4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K), LP - Morgan Carriere (3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - Iota: Gavin Leblanc 3-4, double, RBI; Tyler LeJeune 2-5, double, RBI; Nick Duplechain 1-5, 2 RBIs; Church Point: Lane Hoffpauir 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Sacred Heart-VP 4, Eunice 1
Eunice 001 000 0 - 1 2 1
Sacred Heart 003 010 x - 4 6 2
WP - G. Fontenot (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). LP - Hudson Manuel (6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - SH: I. Leger 2-3, RBI; H. Fontenot 1-2, HR, RBI.
BASEBALL SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Catholic-PC, Cecilia at Beau Chene, Church Point at Northwest, Opelousas at Grace Christian, Iota at Ville Platte, St. Martinville at Highland Baptist, Port Barre at Notre Dame, Welsh at Lake Arthur,.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A – Southside at Acadiana, Comeaux at Sam Houston, New Iberia at Lafayette High, Sulphur at Barbe.
4-4A – Eunice at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at Rayne, .
5-4A – Westgate at Carencro, Northside at St. Thomas More.
6-4A – Beau Chene at Cecilia, Breaux Bridge at Livonia, Ascension Christian at Opelousas.
5-3A – Iota at DeRidder.
6-3A – Erath at David Thibodaux, Crowley at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Kaplan.
6-2A – Lake Arthur at Notre Dame.
7-2A - Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Loreauville, Franklin at West St. Mary.
5-1A – Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Ascension Catholic.
8-1A – Central Catholic at Plaquemine.
7-B – ESA at Lacassine.
6-C – South Cameron at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame at Eunice, University at Teurlings, Breaux Bridge at Sacred Heart-VP, Opelousas at Welsh, Ville Platte at Church Point, Northwest at Mamou, Pine Prairie at Iota, Houma Christian at Ascension Episcopal, Lafayette Christian at Hanson, Erath at Central Catholic, Crowley at Plaquemine, St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic.
Thursday’s Games
3-5A – New Iberia at Acadiana, Sulphur at Comeaux, Sam Houston at Lafayette High, Southside at Barbe.
4-4A – Washington-Marion at Eunice, Rayne at North Vermilion.
5-4A – Carencro at Westgate, Lake Arthur at Northside.
6-4A – Beau Chene at Episcopal, Livonia at Breaux Bridge, Highland Baptist at Church Point.
6-3A – Abbeville at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Erath, Kaplan at St. Martinville.
6-2A – Port Barre at Lafayette Christian, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame, Abbeville at Welsh.
7-2A – West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Loreauville at Delcambre, Lake Charles College Prep at Franklin.
8-1A – Highland Baptist at Church Point.
7-B – Lacassine at ESA.
6-C – Northside Christian at South Cameron.
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Parkview Baptist.
Saturday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia, Comeaux at Sulphur, Barbe at Southside, Lafayette High at Sam Houston, Eunice at Brusly, Carencro at Cecilia, North Vermilion at Lafayette Christian, Westgate at Kaplan.
SOFTBALL
Vandebilt Catholic 5, Notre Dame 4
Hanson 2, Erath 1
Loreauville 9, Highland Baptist 1
Notre Dame 15, Franklinton 0
Iowa 7, Iota 4
North Vermilion 14, Kinder 10
Notre Dame 8, South Beauregard 2
Notre Dame 12, Live Oak 8
Loreauville 9, Highland Baptist 1
Loreauville 113 202 0 - 9 11 2
Highland Baptist 000 001 0 - 1 2 4
WP - Alyssa Soileau (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K). Top Hitters - Loreauville: Kate Landry 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Lexi Mclin 2-3, RBI; Alyssa Soileau 2-4, RBI; Saydi Landry 1-4, 2 RBIs; Janiya Anthony 2-3; Highland Baptist: Ava Armentor 2-3, HR, RBI.
Notre Dame 15, Franklinton 0
Notre Dame 422 7 - 15 13 0
Franklinton 000 0 - 0 1 2
WP - Addy Gautreaux (4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - Notre Dame: Macey Freed 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Maci Bergeron 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs; Abigail Savoy 2-3, triple, HR, 2 RBIs; Morgan Alleman 2-2, double, 2 RBIs; Keleigh Spell 2-4, 2 RBIs; Corine Poncho 3-3, RBI.
Iowa 7, Iota 4
Iowa 100 600 0 - 7 10 2
Iota 130 000 0 - 4 9 1
WP - Arlee Darbonne (5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K), LP - Joslyn Fruge (7 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Top Hitters - Iowa: Ana Alexander 3-4, double; Kylie Boudreaux 1-3, HR, RBI; Iota: Dixie Guidry 3-4, double, RBI; Peyton DuBose 2-4.
North Vermilion 14, Kinder 10
Kinder 203 201 2 - 10 12 0
North Vermilion 120 452 x - 14 20 4
WP - Alyssa Akers - (7 IP, 12 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - North Vermilion: Kennedy Semien 3-4, double, HR, 6 RBIs; Abigail Lopez 4-4, HR, 2 RBI; Lexi Broussard 3-3, 2 RBIs; Madie Broussard 1-3, 2 RBIs; Olivia Dupre 2-3, RBI.
Notre Dame 8, South Beauregard 2
Notre Dame 322 001 0 - 8 14 1
South Beauregard 010 100 0 - 2 5 1
WP - Alyssa Akers (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Top Hitters - Notre Dame: Kennedy Semien 4-4, HR, 3 RBIs; Lexi Broussard 3-5, RBI; Rani Meaux 2-4, double, 2 RBIs; Alyssa Akers 2-3, 2 RBIs
Notre Dame 12, Live Oak 8
Notre Dame 201 043 2 - 12 19 3
Live Oak 022 010 3 - 8 9 1
WP - Addy Gautreaux (2.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), LP - Haley Howitz (5.2 IP, 17 H, 9 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - Notre Dame: abigail Savoy 4-5, 2 doubles, HR, 5 RBIs; Maci Bergeron 3-5, 2 double, RBI; Morgan Alleman 3-4, HR, 5 RBIs; Corine Poncho 3-5, double; Live Oak: Kayce Bennett 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs; Emma Hunt 2-4, RBI.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Pine Prairie at Eunice, Teurlings at David Thibodaux, Grace Christian at Opelousas, Iota at Church Point, Lafayette Christian at Opelousas Catholic, Mamou at Ville Platte, Abbeville at David Thibodaux, Erath at Kaplan, Crowley at St. Martinville, Welsh at Lake Arthur, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, South Beauregard at Northside Christian, Opelousas at Carencro.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Sam Houston, Comeaux at Lafayette, St. Martinville at Lafayette, Sulphur at Southside, Barbe at New Iberia.
4-4A - Washington-Marion at Eunice, North Vermilion at Rayne.
5-4A - Avoyelle at Carencro, Westminster at Westgate, Teurlings at St. Thomas More.
6-4A - David Thibodaux at Beau Chene, Livonia at Breaux Bridge.
6-3A - Welsh at Crowley, Lafayette Christian at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Lafayette, David Thibodaux at Beau Chene.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Kaplan, Port Barre at Notre Dame.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Houma Christian, Delcambre at Loreauville, Franklin at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI.
5-1A - St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Westgate.
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist.
6-C - Starks at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Games
Sam Houston at New Iberia, Rayne at Westgate, Breaux Bridge at Abbeville, Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Crowley at Sacred Heart-VP, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Opelousas at St. Joseph’s, Westminster at St. Martinville, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame, Catholic-NI at Opelousas Catholic, North Vermilion at Erath.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia, Lafayette at Southside, Sam Houston at Sulphur, LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at Washington-Marion, David Thibodaux at Carencro, Abbeville at Northside, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Cecilia, Abbeville at Northside, Erath at Notre Dame, Kaplan at Dutchtown, Port Barre at Lafayette Christian, Erath at Notre Dame, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Jeanerette at Delcambre, Catholic-NI at Houma Christian, Opelousas Catholic at Westminster, Lacassine at Westminster, Lake Arthur at St. Edmund.
Friday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Highland Baptist.
Saturday’s Games
Highland Baptist at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Rayne.