Even for these strange coronavirus days, Thursday was a particularly peculiar one.
People across the Acadiana area picked up the paper or saw the story online that morning. The headline read, “LHSAA investigating 10 schools in state.”
In the third paragraph, LHSAA commissioner Eddie Bonine said his office got reports that two schools from the Lafayette area were among the 10 under suspicion of holding team workout sessions prior to the new June 8 summer start date.
While it’s understandable why he declined to name the schools, you can only imagine the reaction.
The fingers began pointing. Antennas were up all over town.
Throughout Thursday, I received numerous phone calls and texts. Some asked which two schools were guilty, while others told me which two schools were under the LHSAA’s microscope.
The list ended up consisting of seven schools, so I contacted an official from each of the accused programs. All of them said they hadn’t received any phone calls or emails from the LHSAA and denied any wrongdoing.
None of them seemed particularly angry about my inquiries, but many coaches – both from and outside of that group of seven – have expressed concerns about the issue.
Exactly how does a coach keep players from meeting together at their community’s park or congregate at a local gym for weight training?
Those informal, non-structured meetings aren’t what have Bonine’s office seething, but it could be the source of many of the accusations.
“As far as to control what people do in their personal time and especially if at a park or an outside facilities, it’s hard to regulate that,” Lafayette Parish athletic director Nic Jeffers said. “Our facilities have been off limits since the governor’s order kicked in.”
What is illegal is for any coach to call for the gathering and/or actually supervise the session.
“At the same time, coaches were informed that they were not to be the ones guiding those workouts,” Jeffers said. “They have to be self-motivated and doing it on their own.”
Jeffers said he’s confident all of the coaches under his umbrella know the rules and were informed of the potential consequences of violating those rules of meeting before the June 8 start date.
“Between communication from the LHSAA and specifically with our folks in the LPSS, reiterating what the memo was about coming from the LHSAA and making sure everybody understood the rules and regulations surrounding it and the penalties for violation,” Jeffers said the standard protocol was made clear.
Jeffers said he “sent out emails and we had been having weekly zoom meetings with the athletic directors of the parish's seven high schools. So some of the information has come directly from me to each individual coach and some of it has been disseminated through athletic directors and principals as well” to prevent any such transgressions.
Jeffers said he supported the LHSAA “establishing a start date that was consistent across the board.”
That’s the point of this fuss. The LHSAA’s hard stance on this subject is about safety first and fair play second.
Unfortunately, like always, very little is actually equitable.
Programs in the New Orleans area won’t likely be as ready to productively start summer workouts on June 8 as the rest of the state because of how hard that region has been impacted by COVID-19.
Likewise, first-year staffs are at a much bigger disadvantage with this turbulent offseason, especially if they’re going to be competing against a veteran staff in early September.
Every coach interviewed over the past two months just cringes at the mere thought of it. There’s genuine sympathy for all coaches in that helpless situation.
With that said, it’s still not a good time to push the line too far. It’s the wrong scenario for any coach to play to the echo of the whistle with these guidelines.
The intent or not, Thursday’s report should serve as a needed reminder or even a scare tactic for coaches to stay patient just a little while longer.
Because there are bigger fish to fry, the level of sympathy and understanding available for violators will be even lower than normal.
So the amount of perspective required by all high school leaders these days needs to be higher than usual.
While story lines in the sports world haven’t been as plentiful as usual in recent months, that’s one phone call no sports writer wants to make in these troubled times.