The amount of football talent in the Acadiana area is no secret, and there’s recruiting buzz once again in Iberia Parish surrounding Westgate High.
The Tigers have a strong pipeline of talent and have become known for having players go on to play college football at the Division I level, most recently Class of 2020 five-star wide receiver Kayson Boutte, who had a strong freshman season at LSU.
The Tigers currently have multiple players with Division I offers with Class of 2023 five-star safety Derek Williams leading the way with offers from the likes of LSU and Alabama.
“He (Williams) is a kid that came in there and worked his tail off,” Tigers coach Ryan Antoine said. “He has the measurables and has the ability to be one of the greats to come out of Westgate. He has great genetics. He can play either safety spot and has a knack to get to the ball.”
Williams has been starting since his freshman year in 2019 and followed that up with a strong sophomore season in which he really showed no real weaknesses in his game.
“He (Williams) is a student of the game,” Antonie said. “He’s just a hitter and can get to the ball all over the field. He’s been challenged a lot going against Division I talent every day at practice since his freshman year. He goes out there and makes plays and makes others better around him.”
Williams has a total of seven SEC offers and projects to be a strong safety at the next level, but he still has room to grow and could end up evolving into an outside linebacker.
“He (Williams) definitely has a chance to play power five football on Saturdays and possibly in the NFL on Sundays,” Antoine said. “He’s become more vocal in understanding the defense and holding guys more accountable. He’s been staying grounded by working. None of it matters if you don’t take care of business on the field and in the classroom.”
The Tigers also have a Class of 2022 three-star recruit in tight end Danny Lewis, whose able to play a variety of roles on offense as well contribute on the edge defensively.
“Danny (Lewis) also plays receiver for us and lines up at quarterback sometimes,” Antoine said. “He also plays some defensive end and had a few sacks for us last year.”
Lewis recently went on an official visit to Indiana and currently has 19 Division I offers. While he’s listed as a tight end on recruiting sites, his versatility should help him land a roster spot.
“He (Lewis) finished last year with 17 total touchdowns,” Antoine said. “He’s been working his tail off and now has the opportunity to play ball for free.”
Three more Tigers in the 2022 class have received Division I offers, including wide receiver Jordan Doucet, linebacker Zyion Madison and defensive end Bradley Lewis.
“Jordan (Doucet) has received an offer from Marshall,” Antoine said. “We also have a couple guys in Zyion Madison and Bradley Lewis who have received an offer from Texas Southern. We’re just planning on how we’re going to attack the offseason so our guys can get better for the fall.”