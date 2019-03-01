In the biggest team victory in 47 years, the No. 3-seeded Breaux Bridge Tigers needed everyone on the team to pull it off.

Trailing 43-32 with 4:05 left in the third quarter to a seasoned Westgate Tigers’ squad, even the most ardent Breaux Bridge fans had no choice but to feel like their beloved Tigers were walking the plank.

Instead, two complementary scorers stepped up big with the season on the line with a pair of 3-pointers that gave the homestanding Tigers new life.

Before Westgate knew it, Breaux Bridge had countered with an 11-0 run out of nowhere on its way to capturing a thrilling 67-63 Class 4A state semifinal win to earn the program’s first Top 28 trip since 1972.

“I’m super excited,” BBHS coach Chad Pourciau said. “I’m so happy for my guys. Not so much for me, but for those guys. To see the joy on their faces is something special.”

Even Pourciau began to doubt things midway through the third when Westgate seemed to be pulling away.

“Poor on me, I looked at me assistant coach and I said, ‘You know, I think this moment is too big for us,’ ” Pourciau admitted. “Westgate’s players were so calm. We’d cut the lead and they’d hit a 3. It was like they always had an answer. They showed they had been there before.

“But you know what, my kids totally proved me wrong. I’m so proud of them.”

Kyser Patt got the critical run started with a 3-pointer at 3:48 of the third.

“I was just waiting for Coach to call my number,” said Patt, who scored 12 points off the bench. “He always told me to just be ready. I stayed ready, worked hard in practice and it paid off in the end.

“I was a little nervous, but after I got a couple shots up and they starting falling, my confidence stayed up.”

Then 22 seconds later, Dalton Alexander followed with another 3-pointer to cut it to 43-38.

“Everything is about not giving up, no matter how the situation looks,” said Alexander, who finished with 11 points. “We play as a team, never be negative. If one of us is negative, we pick them up and stay positive. It’s never over until that buzzer goes off.”

Patt would score three more points before the quarter ended and somehow BBHS took a 49-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I’m going to tell you what,” Pourciau said, “Dalton Alexander hit a corner 3 that was huge. After he hit one, Kyser Patt hit a big 3 as well. He had been in the doghouse with us. He finally showed back up on time today and he got out of the doghouse and gave us good minutes. So he might officially be out of the doghouse now.

“Those guys were huge for us.”

Patt then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter as well. Also playing a key role was Kavion Martin, who didn’t score but delivered critical defense and ball handling.

“We absolutely don’t win this game without those guys,” Pourciau said. “After the last game, we played five guys and the other two guys we put in might have played a minute. After the game, I said, ‘Guys, we played that rotation because I felt like those were the guys I could trust.’

“I may have hurt some feelings, but I felt they responded to that. Maybe they needed to hear that.”

Then fittingly, it was four-year starting senior point guard Seth Alexander that sealed the win down the stretch with seven points in the final 2:31 to secure the win.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Seth Alexander, who finished with 20 points. “You can’t just wake up and imagine this feeling. We’ve come a long way, a long way man.

“Never give up. We knew it was going to be tough. We fought through it. It’s not over until it’s over.”

Breaux Bridge will now meet No. 2 Leesville in the state semifinals next week in Lake Charles.

“It felt amazing, just being in that position at the right time,” Dalton Alexander said. “It’s unbelievable. Now we’re going (to Top 28). It’s unreal.”

Westgate was led by Keyvie Eddie’s 22 points. The visiting Tigers were saddled by 28 fouls, which fouled out three of their players.

Trevonte Sylvester contributed 14 points to the win.

“It feels amazing,” Patt said of the historic Top 28 trip for BBHS. “I can’t believe it’s really happening. It’s like a dream come true.”